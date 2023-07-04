Lauren Alaina appears on The Bachelorette after getting engaged to Cam Arnold in November 2022. Did she win American Idol? Fans are asking all about the singer after recognizing her from the singing competition.

She played Just Wanna Know That You Love Me live for The Bachelorette star Charity Lawson on one of her one-on-one dates during week two. Lauren Alaina reminded viewers of not just romance, but they picked up on her weight loss, as well as had questions about how her own love life with Cam Arnold is going. So, what happened to the singer?

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Did Lauren Alaina win American Idol?

No, Lauren did not win American Idol, but she was a runner-up! Scotty McCreery, 17, was the winner of American Idol season 10, but that didn’t stop Lauren from releasing her debut studio album, Wildflower, on October 11, 2011.

She was only able to sing on the show because NBC had lowered the age of eligibility to 15. Lauren then signed a recording contract with Mercury Nashville, and her album peaked at number five on Billboard Top 200.

Before her audition, Lauren was rejected by America’s Got Talent twice! She started to sing at the age of three, with her first public performances at a kids’ choir and an annual vacation spot that offered karaoke.

Fans notice Lauren’s weight loss

When American Idol star Lauren Alaina appeared on The Bachelorette, viewers couldn’t help but notice the American Idol star’s weight loss. She lost 25 pounds during rehearsals while on Dancing With The Stars in 2019.

Two years earlier, she lost 30 pounds in total by following the Atkins diet and replaced it with muscle in just four months. In 2017, Lauren went through another weight loss journey and wrote on Facebook:

Six months of progress. I have lost 31 pounds in a year, 21 in the last six months, and have had ZERO bad habits. That is a HUGE deal for me. Can’t wait to share more photos. #ByeFlabs #HelloAbs #NoMoreEatingDisordersForMe.

None of Lauren’s clothes fit her after DWTS. The country singer previously battled bulimia for six years until finally seeking treatment at age 18, three years after American Idol.

Photo by Michael Buckner/Billboard via Getty Images

Cam Arnold and Lauren: Timeline

Lauren Alaina got engaged to her fiance, Cam Arnold, in November 2022. They have two dogs together and have been in a relationship since August 2020. He wrote in August 2021, “We’ve come a long way in a year…she found a job!!!!!!!”

Cam, 35, is a partner in a Nashville-based insurance firm. He and Lauren went public with their relationship at the Grand Ole Opry on Nov. 19, 2022 — the night after Arnold popped the big question! She wrote:

BRIDE be dang’d. My best friend, @arnold.cam, asked me to marry him. I announced it at my favorite place in the world, @opry. I didn’t know happiness and excitement like this existed. I can’t wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold.

The newly-engaged singer is now sharing her happiness on The Bachelorette, serenading Charity’s time as she gets to know her men one-on-one. And who is better than Lauren, who is loving nearly-wed life?!

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA at (800) 931-2237.

