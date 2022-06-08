











Ekin-Su is the latest Love Island contestant for season 8 and fans’ jaws were on the floor after she made her entrance as one of the bombshells. The new reality star is a model and influencer first and foremost and fans are buzzing to see what she’ll bring to the Love Island villa.

Audiences now want to know more about the beauty including her nationality, ethnicity and more.

RELATED: Afia Tonkmor is 25 and ready for a summer romance on Love Island

Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 10272 Jack Osbourne’s Night of Terror: Bigfoot | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/lED-pSCQfW0/hqdefault.jpg 1022994 1022994 center 22403

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR8 on ITV2 and ITV Hub Pictured: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: [email protected]

What is Ekin-Su’s ethnicity and nationality?

Ekin-Su was born on 21 August 1994, making her 27 years old. The model was born in Istanbul, making her nationality Turkish. Her ethnicity has yet to be disclosed on the show but the influencer’s parents are primarily Turkish so it’s safe to say she’s Turkish too!

When she began her modelling career and started to become an influencer she moved to Essex in England. She now travels back and forth between her home city of Istanbul and the UK.

Ekin-Su is also an actress and brand ambassador

Ekin-Su is also a pretty successful actress. The star started her career as an actress and model at a young age and has featured as a leading cast member of Turkish series Kuzey Yildizi.

Aside from acting, thanks to her high following she is also a brand ambassador for many popular retail stores such as FashionNova. Erin will usually promote brands on her Instagram, where she boasts an impressive 353K followers.

Why did Ekin-Su want to appear on Love Island?

The model and actress said she wanted to appear on Love Island to “find the love of her life” – don’t we all! During her introduction, she said:

I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings. Ekin Su

However, it seems things could get a little dramatic and exciting with Erin as she is definitely not there to make friends. She added:

If someone wants to have an argument with me – bring it on. Ekin Su

When it comes to her potential future partner, however, Ekin said she can be quite picky and wants someone with the full package.

I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Ekin Su

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAYS AT 9 PM ON ITV2

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK