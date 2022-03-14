Ella exposed her 90 Day Fiance outcome with one secret screenshot













(Warning: Spoilers…) Ella let slip her 90 Day Fiance outcome when she posted an Instagram story speaking to Johnny. She basically let the world know that things seem to have worked out between them. Oops.

As 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days gets well underway with its fifth season, the mystery of what happened each couple usually hangs in the air, which is usually down to a TLC contract meaning they can’t spoil the ending.

However, USA-born Ella hasn’t held back and recently shared a screenshot of her Facetiming Johnny. It comes after she decided to have an open relationship if her Chinese boyfriend Johnny refused to meet her in Dubai.

WOAH: Bandersnatch flowchart – explanation of EVERY possible ending!

90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer BridTV 6915 90 Day Fiancé | Before the 90 Days Season 5 Trailer 910039 910039 center 22403

Ella and Johnny on 90 Day Fiance

Ella Johnson, 29, from Idaho, wants to meet her Chinese boyfriend, who she has been in an online relationship with for two years. Wanting to get married to him, single dad Johnny, 34, is unsure about meeting during the pandemic.

They have faced some issues recently, including Ella cheating on Johnny after he decided not to visit her. He was worried about travelling during Covid-19 and putting his son and parents at risk, which made her angry at him.

She revealed she asked a friend to come over to hers to discuss her problems with Johnny, and admitted they ended up sleeping together. Ella later confessed her wrongdoing to Johnny and said she “feels bad now.”

Ella posts IG story of him

Ella posted a screenshot of both her and Johnny Facetiming and smiling at each other recently, which gave away the positive outcome of their relationship shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Although they have faced internal problems, they have clearly put to bed any issues, including her suggestions to have an open relationship if Johnny doesn’t meet her in Dubai. The caption wrote: “Just another video chat with my love.”

This left several fans with the assumption they stayed together post-filming, despite most TLC stars keeping schtum as much as they can until the season is officially over.

LOOK: We found Ella from The Circle on Instagram – seven things we learned

Are the TLC couple still together?

By the looks of things, Ella and Johnny are definitely on good terms. Considering she posted a photo just three weeks ago, where she describes him as “handsome”, they appear to still be in a relationship.

When Ella posted a picture of Johnny’s son Stony, a fan asked if she was his biological mother. She responded:

He is not my biological son but he will be my step son and I will love him as my own. I do see him as my son but cannot take credit for creating him.

Ella has been posting regular photos of her beau Johnny, which suggests that they are back on good terms and have worked through their issues.

WATCH 90 DAY FIANCÉ: BEFORE THE 90 DAYS ON SUNDAYS AT 8/7C ON TLC

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK