Does Emmanuel Acho have a wife? The Bachelor host's love life explored!











ABC’s popular dating show The Bachelor has a new face, and that goes by the name of Emmanuel Acho. So, who is his wife?

Emmanuel took over the role of Chris Harrison, as seen in the March 25 After The Final Rose episode of the 25th season.

Since his appearance, viewers are wondering if he’s single or married, and if the latter, then who he is all loved up with.

So, does Emmanuel Acho have a wife? What else does he do career-wise?

Who is Emmanuel Acho?

Emmanuel is a 30-year-old Nigerian-American former line-backer, who is best known for playing in the National Football League (NFL).

He is now currently working as an analyst for Fox Sports 1.

The Bachelor host played college football in Texas, before being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the sixth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

In 2013, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles, who he played for until retiring from the sport in 2015.

Emmanuel also hosts weekly webcast Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man, which are often shared on his Instagram profile.

Does Emmanuel Acho have a wife?

No, Emmanuel is not married

Emmanuel is currently not in a relationship, and hasn’t shared any romantic pictures on his Instagram recently.

He confirmed that he is single during a conversation with Kelly Ripa, which took place in a recent episode of The Bachelor.

He was previously in a relationship with Nigerian-American actress Yvonne Orji, who he went public with in May 2018. They split in February 2019.

Emmanuel actually took Eagles fan Hannah Delmonte to prom after she got 10,000 retweets within a week, back in 2015.

Just before her prom, he travelled to Woodgrove High School in Purceville, Virginia, to surprise her!

Was Emmanuel Acho on The Bachelor?

Yes, but only as a host

Some fans seemed to wonder if Emmanuel had been a contestant on The Bachelorette in the past.

However, he has been asked to appear on the ABC dating series three times!

Instead, Emmanuel decided to keep his public life separate from his private life, as reported by The Sun.

He was asked to take up a spot on The Bachelorette twice in 2018, and again in 2020, later adding that he is so busy hosting and writing a book to date.

