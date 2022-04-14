Emotional poem 'Maybe' on The Ultimatum is perfect for Madlyn and Colby













The tear-jerking poem ‘Maybe’ heard at Madlyn and Colby’s wedding was the perfect end to their Ultimatum journey. Fans are convinced Colby wrote the reading himself, but it is actually written by an anonymous author.

Netflix brought couples to the ultimate test, as each of them had to live with someone other than their original partner. With the final decision to either marry them or move on completely, Colby and Madlyn decided to tie the knot.

While they lovingly looked into each other’s eyes, fans were treated to an actual wedding. This is where we first heard the ‘Maybe’ poem which viewers are scrambling to find the lyrics for. We’ve got you covered!

Madlyn and Colby’s wedding

After a rollercoaster ride of a journey on The Ultimatum, Madlyn and Colby decided to get married in episode 9. Speaking of his now-wife, Colby said: “In the last 24 hours, Madlyn has changed her stance multiple times.“

It comes after Colby got down on one knee during the decision day and proposed, before Madlyn paused, bent down to kiss him and say her final answer: “Yes.” Later in the episode, they officially tie the knot.

They hear a reading while getting married on the show: a poem called ‘Maybe’. In the later episode, Madlyn appears with a bump, showing they made a baby shortly after their special ceremony. She is due in just three weeks!

The Ultimatum’s ‘Maybe’ poem: Wording

Each line starts with the word ‘Maybe’, hence the name of the poem. Considering Madlyn had a connection with Randall on the series, while Colby always knew Madlyn was the one for him, it fits their relationship perfectly.

We have the exact wording below:

Maybe…We are supposed to meet the wrong people before meeting the right one so that, when we finally meet the right person, we will know how to be grateful for that gift,

Maybe…it is true that we don’t know what we have got until we lose it, but it is also true that we don’t know what we have been missing until it arrives,

Maybe…the happiest of people don’t necessarily have the best of everything; they just make the most of everything that comes along their way,

Maybe…the best kind of love is the kind you can sit on a sofa together and never say a word, and then walk away feeling like it was the best conversation you’ve ever had,

Maybe…you shouldn’t go for looks; they can deceive. Don’t go for wealth; even that fades away. Go for someone who makes you smile, because it takes only a smile to make a dark day seem bright,

Maybe…you should hope for enough happiness to make you sweet, enough trials to make you strong, enough sorrow to keep you human, and enough hope to make you happy,

Maybe… Love is not about finding the perfect person, it’s about learning to see an imperfect person perfectly.

Fans react to wedding reading

When Colby and Madlyn heard the ‘Maybe’ poem read to them at their wedding, some assumed that he was the author behind the words. However, it was an anonymous writer!

A viewer said: “Madelyn from the Ultimatum is that friend you have who you give them one drink and they’ll either recite a love poem to you or be savage as all h*ll. No middle ground. I love it.“

While one fan wrote: “Call me a hater but I was not feeling that “Maybe” poem #theultimatum.”

“Colby probably wrote that Poem #TheUltimatum”, assumed another viewer of the Netflix show.

