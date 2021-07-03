Who is Eric Weems' girlfriend Jessica? Instagram hints the Put A Ring On It couple are still together











Relationship coach Dr Nicole LaBeach is back on OWN for Put A Ring On It season 2!

Nicole is on hand to guide couples through a nine-week social experiment to test whether they are made for one another and whether marriage is on the cards.

This season sees LaRhonda and Jay, Alexia and Darion, and Jessica and Eric put their long-term relationships to the test. This experiment works by reintroducing the couples to the dating game. Will they realise their long-term partner is the one or will the single life tempt them back?

Screenshot: Meet The Couples On The New Season Of Put A Ring On It | Put A Ring On It | Oprah Winfrey Network

Who is Eric Weems’ girlfriend?

Jessica Kelly

Eric Weems is dating Jessica Kelly while on the OWN dating show.

Jessica is a 30-year-old entrepreneur and influencer. She is the owner of the House of Kelly Online Boutique.

She is originally from Fort Worth in Texas, but is currently based in New York City.

Are Jessica Kelly and Eric Weems still together?

Inevitably, fans want to know whether Jessica and Eric survived the Put A Ring On It experiment. We did some digging to find out whether they are still together.

Jessica and Eric currently follow each other on Instagram. In fact, they do more than just follow one another, they actively comment on each other’s profiles.

Just last week (June 25th, 2021), Eric commented two heart-eyed emojis on Jessica’s Instagram pic. This would suggest that they are still together as of this June.

Yes, you can follow Jessica Kelly on Instagram!

Already, Jessica has established herself as somewhat of an Instagram influencer. She has, as of publication date, over 130,000 followers on the social media platform.

You can follow Jessica on Instagram @_jessica_kelly.

Hopefully she’ll share more pictures and updates on her and Eric’s relationship in the coming months.

