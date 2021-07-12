Are Erica and Safaree still together? Love and Hip Hop stars' relationship update!











Erica and Safaree’s relationship has been closely followed by cameras on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta. Recently, their issues are coming to light.

In the July 12 episode, the second of its tenth season, the couple are under tension when Erica gets unexpected news about her future with Safaree.

Erica Mena and Safaree were promoted to become main cast members this season, which gives fans a chance to see more of their relationship.

However, Love and Hip Hop is usually filmed several months ahead of episodes going out. Therefore, fans may wonder if they are still together.

Erica and Safaree: Relationship timeline

They first met on VH1’s Scared Famous, before their dating turned into a relationship on Love and Hip Hop: New York.

After getting engaged last season of LAHH: Atlanta (season nine), Erica and Safaree later joined Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta – for the current season.

Erica and Safaree got married at the Fayette County Superior Court in Georgia in October 2019.

They later spoke about divorce at least twice, and in November 2020, Safaree said he is a bachelor and tagged divorce court in an Instagram post.

They now have one child together, and are currently expecting another.

Erica and Safaree: Drama explained

The couple have been facing issues on Love and Hip Hop season 10, which involves Safaree telling his wife that she changed after they got married.

Erica sat down with Safaree and told him they are supposed to be a team, but he responded by saying they are “definitely not”.

It came after Safaree took to Twitter to reveal that getting married was the biggest mistake he made, which Erica said was publicly humiliating.

The post came out to the public in February earlier this year.

She then dumped their wedding photos, which Safaree said was worse due to the action being “real life”.

Despite this, it looks like they have been continuing to live together. Following their heated row, Erica walked off and took off her mic.

Are Erica and Safaree still together?

No, the couple are no longer in a relationship

Erica has reportedly filed for divorce from Safaree, while she is pregnant with their second child together.

The news came out in May 2021, when she deleted photos of them together – in the same month that she announced her pregnancy.

She wrote on Instagram:

Marriage – It’s not easy at all. But having a family of your very own makes up for it all. God, I thank you for the protection and all the consistent blessings. I have been through way too much not to be as grateful as I truly am.

The couple shares a daughter Safire, 1, and Erica has asked the court for primary physical custody, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ATLANTA ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

