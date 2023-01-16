Josh Riquelme and Monica Bulnes appeared as a real couple in MTV‘s Love At First Lie. Despite being true lovers, the pair were eliminated in the second episode, when their fellow castmates believed them to be true liars.

The show, hosted by Tori Spelling had viewers on the edge of their seats waiting to see which couples were in fact lovers and which were faking it for the cameras.

Josh and Monica, who are still happily together, are now living with each other in California. The couple spoke exclusively to Reality Titbit about their time on the show, what they’re up to now, and their plans for the future.

MTV’s Love at First Lie made Josh and Monica’s relationship stronger

The pair now live together in California after previously having a long-distance relationship when Monica lived in New Jersey and Josh lived in New York.

As the show was filmed whilst Covid rules were still in place, Josh and Monica explained how they had to quarantine together in Malta for 2 weeks straight, which is the longest they’d spent together.

They told Reality Titbit that they learned a lot about each other during this time, and it set them up for the California move.

Monica said: “Since we were in the same room for two weeks, we had to find a way to make it work so it definitely made us stronger.”

Tori Spelling said Josh and Monica’s relationship reminded her of her own

Although the rest of the cast wasn’t convinced Josh and Monica’s love was real, fans at home were. The couple also revealed to Reality Titbit that host Tori Spelling also had faith in them.

Speaking on the encounter Josh said: “I called out ‘babe’ to Monica and instantly she [Tori] realized that was something that her husband would have done, and it instantly reminded her of her and her husband’s relationship.”

It’s a shame Tori didn’t have a say in the votes!

The Love At First Lie cast have a ‘crazy’ WhatsApp group

Monica and Josh didn’t get to spend a lot of time in the luxurious Malta villa, but it didn’t affect their relationship with the other couples.

Speaking about their relationship with the rest of the Love At First Lie cast, Monica said they have a ‘crazy Whatsapp group chat.’

The pair, who were in the villa for three nights say they’ve made stronger bonds with the cast since their time on the show.

Monica said: “Although it’s not easy to keep up as everyone is so busy and in different timezones, the cast reach out for holidays, birthdays, and big milestones and all support each other.”

WOW: Amy Slaton creates ‘beautiful’ artwork ahead of 1000-lb Sisters season 4

Josh ‘manifested’ a TV casting

Aside from speaking about their time on the show, Josh and Monica spoke to Reality Titbit about how they are big on manifestation. In fact, Josh even manifested his casting on Love At First Lie.

“Josh wrote down [tweeted] ‘I will get cast for a TV show’ but not only did he write it down on a piece of paper, but he was actively applying and interviewing. So you have to make sure there’s action behind the words”, Monica explained.



Josh added: “If there’s no action it’s not going to happen.”

In terms of the future, Monica and Josh both have similar missions. Their main focus is to impact and motivate people emotionally, mentally, and physically.

Josh has recently launched a fitness app, while Monica says her long-term aspirations are to launch a fashion or make-up brand. All in all the pair told Reality Titbit they were “thriving” and excited for the future.

Of course, Reality Titbit had to ask Josh and Monica what their favorite reality TV show is, to which they both replied, “The Circle.”

The couple also said they hope to be back on our screens sometime soon so who knows, maybe we’ll see them in the next season of The Circle!

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK