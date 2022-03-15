











Clare Crawley shocked The Bachelor viewers when she appeared on Clayton Echard’s season finale. Not only does she look different, but her entire world flipped upside down when she split from Dale Moss last year.

She joined the March 14th episode as a favourite Bachelorette star, when she was seen calling Clayton “cringey.” This led to an entire social media backlash from fans who didn’t agree with her sudden comments.

Her appearance was met with shock from viewers, who think her face “doesn’t move.” Several others stated how they barely recognized her since her 2020 ABC stint, when she got engaged to Dale after just four episodes.

Photo by JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fans notice Clare’s face ‘didn’t move’

When Clare Crawley appeared on The Bachelor 2022’s season finale, her face seriously distracted viewers. Several commented on how she looks almost unrecognizable, while others think she has had more filler put in.

Looking on Twitter, it’s clear to see that her comments about Clayton being “cringey” weren’t enough to divert them away from discussing her appearance. This included some impressed fans who think her surgery looks natural.

A viewer wrote: “Clare’s Botox & fillers are perfection. Not overdone. Very natural looking. Very pretty #TheBachelor.”

Another reacted to Clare with: “HOLD THE PHONE, DID CLARE GET A NEW FACE????”

“Damn Clare’s face looks stapled to the back of her head, and that top lip filler, baby stop ittt”, posted a fan.

TBT to when Clare’s face was capable of expression #TheBachelor https://t.co/2JhE6X0uzv — Greg Vernon (@GregVernon11) March 15, 2022

Did Clare Crawley get plastic surgery?

Yes, Clare has undergone cosmetic procedures. During 2021, she underwent surgery to remove her breast implants after her body recognised them as “something foreign” and had began fighting them, as per Life and Style Magazine.

She hasn’t publicly spoken about any other plastic surgery, but fans assume she has had fillers put in her face. A few viewers thought the reason for Clare looking so different could be weight loss or the magic of make-up alone.

Back in July 2021, Clare spoke about her health struggles in a nearly seven-minute video on IG. She said:

Essentially, my white blood count has been elevated for the past five years and has been fighting something we didn’t know. And as much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them as recognizing them as something foreign. I know this is not everybody’s case, but this is my case and my body.

What happened to Clare Crowley's face? She got SO thin and had so much orange pancake makeup on, I barely recognized her. #TheBachelor — Proud snowflake (@manicinmass) March 15, 2022

Her transformation: Before and after

Looking back to Clare’s post-Bachelorette pictures, she appeared to have more natural lines in her face. This was noticed by several fans during her time on the show, but these days her expression seems a lot more rigid.

Being part of the reality TV world comes with lots of speculation regarding surgery, and it’s no different for Clare. Her stance on plastic surgery seems to have changed since she experienced health struggles from her implants.

She wrote on Instagram in July 2021:

I’ve learned the toxicity that these implants can cause on our bodies, as it has done to mine. So I am stepping away from something that no longer serves me… not my heart, and certainly not my health. Surgery is this week! We are taking it back to Clare 1.0, who is lovable and worthy just the way she is.

Her face appeared to change around this time, when her appearance looked smoother. As fillers are considered cosmetic procedures and are not ‘plastic surgery’ as such, viewers think she chose to go down this route instead.

The reality TV star’s nose looks smoother, while her eyebrows and forehead appear lifted. This suggests Clare may have undergone some procedures, such as a face lift or Botox, but she hasn’t confirmed any of these rumors.

Reality Titbit has contacted Clare Crawley for comment.

