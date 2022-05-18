











Kailyn Lowry is dating a new man after the end of her on-off relationship with Malik Montgomery. Since sharing a cryptic Instagram post of the back of the mystery guy’s head, Teen Mom fans have been making their guesses.

She also let slip she’s no longer interested in rekindling a romance with ex Javi Marroquin because they are too “toxic” for each other, before going on to reveal she is dating someone new.

During the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 Family Reunion, Dr Drew and co-host Nessa challenged Kail by asking why her and Javi couldn’t make their former relationship work, and whether she wants a long-term relationship.

“I may or may not be in a relationship right now,” she said. “Javi knows about him, and Chris [Lopez] also knows about him. So no secrets over here.” Ever since, viewers have been placing bets on his identity.

WOAH: Briana DeJesus engagement is over despite flashy ring on Teen Mom

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kailyn Lowry shares cryptic Instagram post

Kailyn promised to “soft launch” her relationship online. She revealed during the May 5th episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, that she had met the “love of her life” and was ready to “go public” with his identity.

She first shared a picture of their hands touching on Instagram on Saturday, May 14th and tagged the location as Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kail and her new man were in bed together.

Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders | Hulu

Then on May 17th, Kail gave more away to her followers by sharing a photo of the back of his head and her laughing. This led to several comments and guesses from fans, who have drawn up a list of conclusions about her new man.

Kail will be pregnant next season smh #TeenMom2 — CHELLEVINA✨ (@B0MBCH3LL3) May 18, 2022

Fans guess who Kail is dating

The biggest guesses from fans is she is now dating her “hot neighbour”, who she often refers to on her Coffee Convos podcast. Most rumours claim it’s Elijah Scott, a 23-year-old divorcee who served time in the US Army.

Elijah reportedly has no children and moved in next door to Kailyn. Despite no confirmation on the identity of Kailyn’s new man – her bodyguard, Keith Splash, has said he knows him.

Some fans are also wondering whether she could now be dating Keith himself or Devoin, Briana DeJesus‘ ex, but she has already shut down rumours about dating her co-star’s former beau. Keith said “little do they know” when viewers asked whether it was him.

Guess we better keep on guessing?

FAMILY: Chris Lopez’s new baby Trew makes him a proud father-of-three

What happened with Malik Montgomery?

Kailyn reportedly split up with Malik, who she was on and off with for two years, before dating a 23-year-old man. She dated him in private until he shared an Instagram post in March stating he was single.

He revealed he had gotten out of a relationship he called “a rollercoaster”. Malik also commented on Teen Mom Shade Room‘s IG post revealing Kailyn’s alleged man and stating: “Played me for the kid 😂😂😂 thrive on girl.”

Kail’s ex Chris revealed on his podcast that Kailyn was with a new guy. He claimed his older half-brother Lux had told him all about Malik but added he was now telling him about “a whole different dude”.

Is this guy Malik? Who is with Kail? #teenmom2 — Jenna (@Jenna60486430) May 18, 2022

WATCH TEEN MOM 2 ON MTV EVERY TUESDAY AT 8 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK