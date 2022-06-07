











Love Island season 8 started on Monday and already some of the Islanders have received backlash online for various reasons. One of the main people being discussed at the moment is 19-year-old, Gemma Owen.

Fans on Twitter have already been discussing whether the footballer’s daughter has had any cosmetic procedures and we are here to debunk those claims. Check it out.

Love Island 2022 Gemma Owen – ITV2

Has Gemma Owen had surgery?

Gemma is yet to publicly speak about whether she has had surgery or not but it seems that the general consensus online is that she has. The star is only 19 but fans seem to think that she has already had work done.

Many fans are adamant that she has had filler in her lips and potentially her jaw and cheeks as well as botox. Gemma is yet to confirm or deny this. One Love Island fan tweeted:

Gemma 19 wtf? Can you get so much surgery done in one year, assuming she started at the age of 18? Serious doubt Twitter

Gemma was dropping major hints about her famous dad, Michael Owen

Fans are also joking online about how they think the 19-year-old beauty was hoping for a bit of recognition and attention over her famous footballer father. However, it appeared the Islanders couldn’t recognise her at all.

During a discussion about names, Gemma mentioned her surname multiple times but none of her fellow Islanders noticed the connection. Fans were convinced that Gemma was desperate to reveal her father’s identity with her name drop while earlier in the episode she also dropped hints about her links to football.

Fans were laughing at the awkward situation when Gemma kept mentioning her surname but it was matched with silence from the other cast members.

Fans’ responses on Twitter

Audiences were laughing on Twitter at the awkward encounters with one person posting a confused picture of the old contestant, Maura Higgins with the caption, “Gemma after the boys didn’t recognise her last name.”

Some fans were even predicting her dad’s reaction, joking that he cant “take the pain any longer” about the islanders not recognising him.

Others thought she was being “snobby” saying:

Gemma Owen is either way too young to be on Love Island or is just extremely stuck up. She needs to leave. Twitter

