Love Island: Twitter reacts to Faye's brown lipstick - lip combos explored!











Love Island Twitter cannot stop talking about Faye Winter’s brown lipstick, and the lip combos she keeps creating. We explored them.

Outfits, make-up and hair looks are usually a well-known source of inspiration for regular viewers of the ITV2 dating show.

However, the popularity of the series naturally leads to mixed reactions. Lately, Faye’s choice of brown lipstick and lipliner has had fans raging.

The fan favourite is being urged to switch up her lip make-up choices, but that’s the thing about going into Love Island – they can’t hear reactions.

Twitter reactions to Faye’s lipstick

After a Twitter scroll, it’s clear that avid viewers cannot keep their eyes off of Faye’s lipstick on Love Island.

Many have blamed her fellow Islanders for the consistent wear of the brown shade lipstick, rather than Faye herself.

One viewer said: “someone PLEASE free faye from the shackles of those nasty brown lip colors #LoveIsland.”

Another wrote: “Why are those girls not hiding Faye lip liner and brown lip stick and thus, encouraging to wear something nicer lips wise.”

“can no girl in that villa lend faye another lip colour because?? #LoveIsland“, shared another fan.

Lord, please deliver Faye from that muddy lip stain. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/UY83St3LtD — Ruthie (@mmmbesi) July 15, 2021

Faye on Love Island: Lip combos

It’s officially week three of Love Island, and Faye is still continuing to wear the brown shade of lipstick and lip liner.

Some fans said they thought it looked better after she kissed Teddy, as it meant the lipstick had come off her lips.

Although she has done a few glossy pink looks, she appears to be keeping up the brown shade during each Love Island evening party.

Several viewers are urging her to take up a pink lipgloss very soon.

Screenshot: Faye in Love Island S7 E3 – ITV Hub

who keeps letting faye wear this awful lip shade #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/TSkMhZzypa — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) July 9, 2021

Faye speaks out on lip fillers

The Islander has always been very open about her surgery.

Faye, who has gone under the knife to get her breasts done, said that she once got her lip fillers dissolved.

She continued by telling her fellow Islander girls that she looked like an “old man”. This confirms that she got more filler put in them afterwards.

Earlier in the series, she clashed with Hugo Hammond, who said that he did not like girls who are fake, either through personality or looks.

