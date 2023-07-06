FBoy Island is returning with season 3 as three single women hope to find love without falling for the womanizer, so here’s what we know about the upcoming series so far and where the previous couples are now.

The dating scene has always been complicated but it’s getting even harder as women attempt to differentiate between the “nice guys” and the “bad boys”. Enter FBoy Island, which puts the dating struggle on the big screen for your entertainment.

Since its 2021 debut, Fboy Island has premiered international spin-offs in Australia and New Zealand. Season 3 of the US version has been confirmed so here’s everything to know.

Credit HBO Asia Youtube channel

How does FBoy Island work?

Set in the Cayman Islands, Fboy Island follows three women who are joined by 24 male suitors – 12 self-proclaimed “nice guys” searching for love and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys” who are on the show to compete for the grand $100,000 prize.

The girls who pick a nice guy as their final choice split the prize money, but if an FBoy is selected, the womanizer has the option to steal the entire prize fund.

The ending of each episode consists of the elimination of three men, who reveal whether they are nice guys or lotharios. Eliminated nice guys are sent to the “Nice Guy Grotto” as a reward, while rejected fboys are sent to “Limbro” – bamboo huts with hay-filled pillows and cots.

The women may end up with an fboy, but the show’s creator says the purpose of the series is to see whether the playboys can change for their ideal partner, while the nice guys can receive appreciation.

FBoy Island season 3 will premiere on August 3 despite previous reports that it will be part of The CW’s fall lineup. Production began in the summer of 2023.

Fboy Island was picked up by the network after HBO Max canceled the steamy dating series. The move was not unexpected given the $43 billion merger between AT&T and Discovery to create the mega-media conglomerate Warner Bros Discovery, which now includes HBO Max and Discovery programming.

FBoy Island season 3 will be hosted by a familiar face

Actress and comedian Nikki Glaser, who is also an executive producer, will be back to host the series for the third time. The 39-year-old said: “I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back. It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating, and ridiculous show.”

FGirl Island is on the way

The CW is expanding with a female version because who says there aren’t FGirls in the world? Expect to see three bachelors navigate through a pool of good girls and self-proclaimed hot messes.

FGirl Island will be filmed back-to-back with the male edition and it will be airing in 2024..

What happened in season 2?

Season 2 finale ended with a shocking twist after female Tamaris Sepulveda revealed herself to be an FGirl on FBoy Island. The account executive entered the final with Casey and Niko, both of who she wasn’t super obsessed with.

“I came here as an…FGirl” she admitted. “Just these guys wanted something more than I could offer them. Guys have been breaking up with girls and hurting them for years. Like, this is nothing new. You want to be an FBoy? I can be an FGirl.”

However, both Niko and Casey were self-proclaimed nice guys.

As for the other girls, Louside and Mia both opted for Fboys Mercedes and Peter, respectively. Thankfully, both boys weren’t too brutal and split the cash.

Where are the season 1 and 2 couples now?

Season 1

CJ Franco and Jarred Evans

CJ instantly found a connection with FBoy Casey Johnson but shocked viewers when she chose nice guy Jarred Evans. They tried to make things work after filming but long-distance prove too much of an obstacle.

In September 2021, CJ joked that she was “one failed relationship away from starting a Facebook page for my dog.” Although both parties never released a public announcement of their break-up, it’s fair to say that they have parted ways.

Jared had a girlfriend after splitting from CJ but both are currently single.

Sarah Emig and Garrett Morosky

The season 1 plot twist followed after Sarah Emig picked FBoy and Bitcoin investor Garrett Morosky. Garrett chose to keep the prize money himself but Nikki revealed that the cash would be donated to Sarah’s charity of choice instead.

Fans believed the final switch was unfair since FBoys potentially stealing the money was the premise of the show.

Unsurprisingly, Sarah and Garrett did not continue dating after the latter chose money over love.

Nakia Renee and Jared Motley

Nakia selected FBoy Jared “OG” Motley as her final choice, who chose to split the $100,000 with her. Their romance didn’t last and Nakia revealed the reason for the break-up in September 2021.

“Things didn’t work out between him and I,” she said. “We’re kind of going in two different directions as far as, like, what we want. It was a real relationship. It was not just for the camera. It was definitely real. And like any other real relationship – he tried, I tried, and it just didn’t work.”

Season 2

Louise and Mercedes

The pair pursued a brief relationship after the cameras stopped rolling, but later admitted that things were “up in the air” because “there was a lot of pressure to work things out.”

Louise also said that his confessionals during the show “infuriated her”.

“I found out that he had this temper and everything,” she said. “But I didn’t see any of that. Watching it back, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, I look like an idiot.'”

Mia and Peter

Things for Mia and Peter also never kicked off. They were on a friendship level after the show due to the long distance. Peter resided in Washington DC, while Mia lived in Miami for dental school.

Tamaris Sepulveda

As a self-proclaimed FGirl, Tamaris walked away with the $100,000 prize alone. Judging from her social media, she is currently single and focused on her modeling career.