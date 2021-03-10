Who are Feby Torres' kids? Basketball Wives star's past with Lance Stephenson explored!











Feby Torres’ has left some fans shocked, as they didn’t know the Basketball Wives star has children. So, who are her kids?

She has been part of the line-up of women on the VH1 series since its eighth season, who each usually have a romantic link to an NBA player.

In Feby’s case, she is the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Lance Stephenson, who left Brooklyn to move to the west coast and join the show.

So, who are Feby Torres’ kids? What happened between her and Lance Stephenson? Get to know the Basketball Wives star here…

Screenshot: Feby Torres, Feby Pops Off On Jackie! | Basketball Wives, VH1 YouTube

Who is Feby Torres?

Feby, who was born in Brooklyn, New York, is best known for starring on Basketball Wives on VH1.

She is also a singer, whose song Penny was a popular hit! Feby has packed up and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in rap music.

Nailed It: Double Trouble! | Official Trailer | Netflix

The 29-year-old is also an influencer and model for several different clothing brands, including Miss Circle and Fenty Beauty.

You tell them, Feby. Looking all good and things. #BasketballWives — Sibjac Jay (@ChosenOne1997) March 10, 2021

TLC: How many of the 7 Little Johnsons are adopted?

Who are Feby Torres’ kids?

Son Lance Jr and daughter Liara

Feby has two children with Los Angeles Lakers’ player Lance Stephenson, who she was previously in a relationship with.

They welcomed their daughter into the world ten years ago, and their son three years later.

Two months after their separation, Feby sued Stephenson in court where she asked for higher child support, and won the case.

I didnt know feby had two kids. #BasketballWives — Diana (@lex_SZN) February 17, 2021

MOONSHINERS: Twitter reacts to Lance Waldroup death

When did Feby and Lance break up?

They ended their relationship in May 2015

In July 2015, Feby was receiving $6,000 a month from her ex for child support, but asked for the number to be doubled to $12,000.

Lance – who has a net worth of $12 million – and Feby are thought to have broken up suddenly, but it is not known why they split.

Feby lived with their children in a $1,800-a-month apartment in Bedford-Stuyvesant, but has since bought a new home for them.

WATCH BASKETBALL WIVES ON VH1 EVERY TUESDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK