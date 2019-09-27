University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

First Dates Hotel is back on Channel 4 for its fourth series. And while much of the show has remained the same, this year they have added an element of surprise… they are welcoming celebrity daters to the hotel!

After an episode of failed romance and friend-zoning, fans of the show were presented with a snippet of episode 5 (Thursday, October 3rd) where a surprise star is turning up to the Aquapetra Resort & Spa.

Duncan James from Blue will be one of the celebrities entering First Dates Hotel looking for his perfect match.

So, before Duncan tries his luck on the show, let’s take a look at the popstar’s love life plus what to expect from him on First Dates.

Duncan James on First Dates Hotel

Back when the details of First Dates Hotel were announced, Channel 4 mentioned that there would be some celebrity stars featured in the new series.

They announced the final episode would be a Stand Up To Cancer special airing on Thursday, October 10th. This is when most fans assumed that the celebs would be descending on the hotel. But after S Club’s Paul Cattermole turned up in episode 2 and Duncan James is seen to be in episode 5, they have clearly spread out the celebs.

Other celebrities looking for love on the show include TOWIE’s favourite pirate Pete Wicks, TV presenter AJ Odudu, plus TV presenter and model Ulrika Jonsson.

Duncan James’ romantic history

While the 41-year-old was a member of Blue from 2002 to 2005, he was with Claire Grainge.

The couple had one daughter together, called Tiane, who is now 14-years-old.

From 2008 to 2009, Duncan James was in a relationship with TV presenter Tara Palmer-Tomlinson. However, in 2012 Duncan came out as gay.

Duncan’s first public boyfriend has been Brazilian Rodrigo Reis. Not much is known about Rodrigo apart from that he lives in Belgium and that the couple are still together.

So, Duncan isn’t single?

No.

Although he’s appearing on First Dates Hotel, we suspect that he met Rodrigo Reis after they filmed the show back in May 2019 – or maybe they even met on the show, we’ll have to wait to find out!

Rodrigo and Duncan shared their first couple pics on Instagram back in June and there has been a steady stream of cute content since then.

The couple are completed besotted with one another!

Follow Duncan on Instagram @mrduncanjames and Rodrigo @rodrigolopesreis.

