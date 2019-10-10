University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Love was in the air at the Aquapetra Resort & Spa as another season of First Dates Hotel drew to a close.

But the sixth and final episode (Thursday, October 10th) of series 4 was not just any episode, but a celebrity Stand Up to Cancer special. So while there was the expected romancing and excitement, there was also an underlying message of heartbreak and tragedy.

Vlogger Emily Hayward’s battle against skin cancer was featured at the end of the episode and had viewers in bits.

So, who was Emily Hayward?

Emily Hayward was a personal trainer from Canterbury, Kent who was born in 1994.

In 2011, after discovering a mole on her leg, a series of tests revealed that Emily had melanoma. She began her YouTube channel to share awareness of melanoma and to document her journey through chemotherapy, remission and beyond.

Over the seven years Emily had her YouTube channel, she amassed a huge following of over 64,000 subscribers.

Things took a turn for the worse, as despite being in the clear for two years after initial treatment, the cancer returned.

In 2013, the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes and later to her lungs, liver and finally her brain.

Emily Hayward passed away in June 2018 at the age of 24.

Emily’s story lives on

Although Emily’s life was tragically cut short, her memory has lived on in many ways.

Her videos and Instagram account are all still running, keeping Emily’s positive message alight.

As we saw on the SU2C First Dates Hotel episode, Emily’s got married before she passed away to Aisha Hasan. The couple had been together since 2009.

Aisha continues to fundraise for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity in Emily’s name. You can find her Just Giving page here.

Follow Aisha on Instagram @aishahasan92 for more updates.

