First Dates Hotel fans obsess over Duke - who is AJ Odudu's date?

University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The Celebrity First Dates Hotel special aired on Thursday, October 10th and heading to Italy to find love were Ulrika Jonnson, Duncan James, Pete Wicks and AJ Odudu.

While Duncan didn’t feel the fireworks, the other three did with their matches. The Channel 4 matchmakers were successful once more!

One of the most talked about dates was that of TV presenter AJ Odudu and hunky Duke.

Here’s why fans could not get enough of this couple!

Meet Duke…

Duke is a 31-year-old mortgage broker from Essex who was looking for love at the Aquapetra Resort & Spa over this summer.

Little did he know he’d be partnered up with drop-dead gorgeous television presenter AJ Odudu.

And while some daters might be intimidated matched up with such a confident stunner, Duke was the perfect match for AJ. She was equally wowed by his appearance and he revealed that he had previously modelled.

No surprise he was confident with those good looks!

Duke and AJ on First Dates Hotel

Duke and AJ were both seeking someone family-oriented and fun on First Dates Hotel.

AJ was ecstatic by the end of the date. She said “he’s 10/10” and called him “divine.”

She was so excited when Duke said he wanted to see her again, she even yelled out!

Although the rest of their time at the Italian hotel was not shown, the couple stayed on to enjoy their summer of romancing together.

Fans go wild for Duke

It’s clear the fans were as smitten as AJ… “Hello Duke” with love heart eyes was thrown around on Twitter, as was “oh my god Duke.”

Calls for the ridiculously good-looking couple to get married and have children together also flooded Twitter.

There has been no word on whether Duke and AJ are still dating but as she does not follow Duke on Instagram, it doesn’t look likely.

We’re sure hearts are breaking all across the nation right now!

my TV can not handle the hotness of AJ and Duke omg A PAIRING #FirstDatesHotel — Ryan Love (@RyanJL) October 10, 2019