University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

First Dates Hotel is back on Channel 4 for more romance in the sun to round off summer.

All of our favourites from maître d’ Fred to waitress CiCi are hitting the Aquapetra Resort and Spa to help a new batch of singletons find ‘the one’.

This season of First Dates Hotel sees celebrities enter looking for love. Both Pete Wicks and Duncan James have signed up to date at the gorgeous Italian resort but episode 2 (Thursday, September 12th) saw a dater reveal his surprise celebrity past.

Paul Cattermole reluctantly revealed to his date Anna that he had a rather surprising popstar past.

So, what happened with Paul on First Dates Hotel?

Paul Cattermole on First Dates

Paul admitted he was looking for the one on First Dates Hotel, but also jokingly for “sexy time.” Although he came off more timid and sweet than a bold cheeky chap!

He also admitted that he hasn’t had much success with women in the past despite the popstar fame.

Paul described himself to Merlin at the beginning as from a “performing background” but explained that he now works as a community radio station manager. But he didn’t dive straight first into exact details.

Anna was looking for someone “passionate about music” and it looks like she found her perfect fit!

Popstar past revealed

Paul did not want to talk about his popstar days but when Anna asked, Paul could not refuse to explain that he had experienced fame in one of the noughties’ most successful bands.

But as Paul was only in S Club 7 from 1998 to 2002, he explained his reasons for leaving the band early.

In the episode, he said: “I did leave before the end… I was losing myself and I wasn’t very happy at all.”

Lots of Paul’s unhappiness stemmed from the people in control of S Club. As he explained to Anna, it extended to “being controlled to the point that your girlfriend is chosen for you.”

The girlfriend Paul had was bandmate Hannah Spearritt.

Paul: “it’s really awkward I don’t want to mention I was in S Club 7” Also Paul: “Hi nice to meet you… I WAS IN S CLUB 7!!!”#firstdateshotel — Benonwine (@benonwine) September 12, 2019

What happened next?

Although their date was a success in some ways, it looks like nothing has worked out between Paul and Anna.

They had lots in common and Paul admitted that they “got on incredibly well for strangers who have just met.” But both admitted they didn’t have a spark.

Paul’s lack of confidence struck Anna and when she raised it to him, he got incredibly upset.

As Paul does not follow Anna on Instagram it looks like nothing has happened between the two of them since they left the First Dates Hotel.

Follow Paul on Instagram

If you saw Paul on First Dates Hotel and were transported back to the days of your youth obsessing over S Club 7, then be sure to keep up to date with what he’s up to now on Instagram.

Paul only has a following of 2000 on his profile @paul_cattermole but we’re sure after he appears on the hit Channel 4 dating series that will all change.

He doesn’t address his popstar past in his Insta bio. Instead, Paul describes himself as “Actor Singer Songwriter, chef de party.”

WATCH FIRST DATES HOTEL THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE