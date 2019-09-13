University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

First Dates Hotel is back on Channel 4 for its fourth season, with Fred, CiCi and the Italian team joining forces to help lovelorn singletons find their dream match.

But in episode 2 (Thursday, September 12th), there was a match made in heaven… but one not made by the First Dates team.

Finn and Georgia connected instantly and when they discovered they were set up with other people, their hopes were shattered. Georgia’s date was not a success, whereas Finn seemed to strike gold with both girls.

And from the looks of Finn’s Instagram, he’s still hasn’t made his mind up!

Meet Finn

Finn McSkimming is a 21-year-old from Leeds who has just graduated from Leeds University with a degree in Philosophy.

After mastering “the art of being the third wheel,” Finn was determined to find a girl he could commit to in a serious relationship.

Finn explained to 24-year-old primary school teacher Georgia Richardson that he was looking for someone “adventurous and musical.” And he hoped that she would fit the bill.

But during their first interaction, the pair realised that they were not being set up by the Channel 4 team.

Georgia’s First Dates disappointment

From the outset, Georgia seemed disheartened by the prospect of a date with anyone but Finn. She even admitted: “I wish he’d been my date.”

Georgia was not feeling her date with 21-year-old Cambridge lad Oliver and decided he was still too immature for her.

Maybe it was something to do with those accents, Oli…

But everything changed when Georgia returned to the pool in the hopes of finding Finn and just like the scene from Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet, there he was waiting for her!

Finn’s date puts a spanner in the works

We caught a sneak preview of what was to come in episode 3 (Thursday, September 19th) on Finn’s date.

He was paired with stunning 26-year-old lawyer Jana and the two clicked instantly.

And while Finn was enjoying his date with Jana, Georgia was dreaming up their relationship, saying “Georgia and Finn sounds really cute.”

She also stated: “I want him to have a good date, but then I don’t want him to have a good date because I want him.”

Who did Finn choose?

We found Finn on Instagram @finnstagram.mov and it revealed that things after First Dates Hotel did not get any less complicated since they left Italy.

Finn is following not just Georgia but Jana also and both girls follow him back.

Finn is also friends with Georgia on Facebook but he is not friends with Jana. Although nothing has been confirmed, this suggests to us that their relationship has definitely been taken up a few notches.

Georgia and Finn are far from being a couple, but that won’t stop us here at Reality Titbit rooting for these two star-crossed lovers!

