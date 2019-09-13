University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The appearance of Paul Cattermole of S Club 7 on First Dates Hotel last night (Thursday, September 12th) threw some viewers down a nostalgia hole and left many scratching their heads over whatever happened to one of Britain’s biggest pop groups.

From the nineties to noughties, S Club 7 reigned supreme for kids and teens.

When Paul left the band in 2002, their success only lasted for a couple more years. S Club’s final album, Seeing Double, was released the same year Paul left and they released a feature film under the same name in 2003.

But Paul’s feature on the hit Channel 4 dating series made many viewers wonder what the band are now up to. Particularly as Paul relayed his experience struggling to find work and love post-S Club.

So, where are the rest of S Club 7 now? Who’s settled down and who’s still riding the pop wave?

Rachel Stevens

Rachel Stevens was the perfect noughties popstar so it’s no surprise that when S Club 7 disbanded she embarked on a solo career.

She was the only one of the seven to find success working as a solo act. But her singing career slowly came to a halt after the release of her second solo album, Come and Get It in 2005.

Rachel found love with West End actor Alex Bourne and the couple wed in 2009. They had their first daughter, Amelie, in 2010. Three years later, they had another daughter called Minnie Blossom.

The couple still works in entertainment. Now 41, Rachel occasionally guest mentors on programmes such as The X Factor New Zealand and The Voice of Ireland. Alex Bourne notably starred as Daddy Warbucks in the 2017 revival of Annie, which earned him an Olivier nomination for Best Actor.

Jon Lee

Jon was the youngest of all S Club’s band members.

Now 37-years-old, Jon is still working as a singer and actor but rather than pursue a pop career, Jon made the decision to follow his West End roots.

At the age of 13, Jon took the starring role in Oliver! where he began his musical theatre career. After S Club 7 disbanded, Jon starred as Marius in Les Miserables. More recently he starred as Franki Valli in Jersey Boys from 2011 to 2014.

In 2010, Jon came out as gay in an interview with Gay Times. As of 2019, nothing is known of Jon’s relationship status. He has removed all of his social media.

Jo O’Meara

Jo was the lead singer of S Club 7 and everyone presumed she would go on to have the solo career, although Rachel Stevens took on that role.

Now 40-years-old, Jo continues to revive the S Club spirit with her reunion act SC3 alongside Bradley and Tina.

Jo has one child born in 2008, called Lenny Slate. It is unknown who Lenny’s father is.

Bradley McIntosh

It’s no surprise that Bradley ended up in a musical career. His parents were both in The Cool Notes, an 80s pop group!

Since S Club disbanded, Bradley has worked as a singer, rapper and producer. But his attempts to get a solo career off the ground were not a success.

Bradley joined SC3 in 2008, replacing Paul Cattermole.

Bradley is currently with his partner, Kalista Koumi and the couple have one son together called Kairo who was born in 2016.

Tina Barrett

In June 2016, Tina gave birth to a son called Roman.

During her pregnancy, Tina did a photoshoot for Ok! Magazine with her boyfriend and the father-to-be, Paul Cashmore. Tina had met Paul back in 2012.

But from Tina’s Instagram, it doesn’t look like the couple are still together.

Now 42-years-old, Tina continues to perform with SC3.

Hannah Spearritt

Hannah’s dating life was of interest during Paul’s First Dates episode, as she dated him back when the band were making the TV series, Miami 7.

Paul discussed how their relationship had been controlled by the people who organised the band.

Since leaving S Club 7, Hannah has pursued an acting career. She got her break in 2007, starring in Primeval. Then in 2017, Hannah began a recurring role on EastEnders.

And Hannah has had firm control over her dating life since! From 2008 until 2013, she was engaged to her Primeval co-star Andrew Lee-Potts.

When they broke off their relationship, Hannah found love with personal trainer, Adam Thomas. The couple had a daughter in December 2018.

