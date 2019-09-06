University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

Since its inception in 2013, First Dates has become one of Channel 4’s most successful and beloved shows. Not only because it is hilarious reality television, but because it’s one of the few dating shows out there which actually works!

Following a summer of failed romances from Love Island and Celebs Go Dating, First Dates Hotel is back in our lives to remedy the problem.

And this time they are returning to the gorgeous Italian Almafi coast.

While they have filmed the past two series of First Dates Hotel at the luxurious Aquapetra Resort and Spa, fans still don’t know much about the destination.

Here are five things you (probably) didn’t know about the Aquapetra hotel!

Aquapetra resort is a historical hamlet

If you are wondering how they manage to cram so many people into the First Dates Hotel, its because the resort they use is actually an 18th-century hamlet which they transformed into a holiday destination.

It is in the Province of Benevento, Campania Region and the nearest locals communes include Castelvenere, Telese Terme and Sant’Aniello.

Before it was transformed into a glorious retreat, the hamlet was abandoned. The architect who restored the hamlet into the Aquapetra we see today still runs the hotel.

That’s how they have 41 rooms and suites onsite to fit all of the holiday goers.

The First Dates staff don’t actually work there

It may not come as a surprise that the waiters, waitresses and maître d’ Fred that we know and love on the regular First Dates don’t actually work at Aquapetra.

But the Italian staff we meet on the series don’t either!

Hotel receptionist Michela actually works as a receptionist and events coordinator in London.

Only fiery Francesca works at the resort. She has been working there since March 2017.

It has an olive farm!

Surrounding the resort is 60 acres of glorious olive groves. No trip to Italy could be complete without sampling some of the country’s best produce!

The olive harvest happens towards the end of October and early November when the temperatures cool.

The produce of the area is definitely one of the highlights for many visiting Aquapetra. And they have all of the best nature has to offer.

It’s not actually five-stars

Although they like to claim its a luxury five-star resort, it’s not actually.

The Aquapetra Resort and Spa only holds four stars, contrary to what they say on the show.

They do boast a Michelin-starred restaurant, but that hasn’t affected the hotel’s overall rating.

Aquapetra art collab

Aquapetra also has the Aquapetra Parco d’Arte, a collaboration with the Collezione Agovino. It is a project seeking to bring some of the country’s finest contemporary art and culture to Campania and the southern regions of Italy.

From Autumn 2018, the Parco d’Arte launched an artists’ residency programme.

Over the course of this first year in action, the residency has focussed on creating sculpture pieces reflecting the relationship between man and nature.

They also work in collaboration with galleries to put on specific exhibits.

