University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

First Dates Hotel is back on Channel 4 for its fourth season running, with more lovelorn singletons whisked out to the Aquapetra Resort & Spa in search of ‘the one.’

The brand new season kicked off on Thursday, September 5th and already it’s proven to be one of the most talked-about seasons yet!

From the surprise appearance of Paul Cattermole from S Club 7 to Finn and Georgia’s ‘will-they-wont-they,’ there has been drama pouring out of the show left, right and centre.

Episode 4 (Thursday, September 26th) introduced viewers to single mum Amie McIver who was looking for someone to make her family of three into a family of four.

We found Amie on Instagram and from the looks of her page, things didn’t go pear-shaped with her First Dates Hotel date! Find out more about Amie and her love life here.

Who is Amie?

Amie McIver is a 34-year-old from Hitchin, Hertfordshire.

She works as a full-time hairdresser and mum to her two children. Amie works as a self-employed hairdresser at the Barn Studio in Stevenage.

Fun-loving Amie says she could “have fun in a phone box” and she brought that bubbly energy to the First Dates Hotel.

What happened on First Dates Hotel?

Amie described her type as “charismatic and funny” and for someone who looked like “Johnny Depp in the ’90s when he was going out with Kate Moss.”

The Channel 4 team paired Amie up with 30-year-old Kurt Greenaway from Fleet who definitely fit the bill.

And they would make a pretty gorgeous couple if we may say so!

Oh I think Kurt is going to be a good match for Amy #FirstDatesHotel — amy (@A_W_1995) September 26, 2019

Amie on Instagram

We found Amie on Instagram @amiemciver.

She already has over 1700 followers and has over 1200 followers on her hairdressing account @amiemciverhair.

Looking at who she follows, we can see that she follows her First Dates Hotel date Kurt.

There are no couple pics though, so we think these two are nothing more than friends!

You can follow Kurt on Instagram @kurtsubo.

WATCH FIRST DATES HOTEL THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE