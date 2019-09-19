University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

The new series of First Dates Hotel is really heating up, with love triangles forming at the Aquapetra Resort & Spa.

Episode 3 (Thursday, September 19th) picked up where we left off last week, continuing the Finn and Georgia love story. And while viewers were rooting for the couple to work out after nothing came of Georgia’s match-made date with 21-year-old Oli, episode 3 threw another spanner in the works.

And that spanner was in the form of 26-year-old beauty Jana.

So, who is Jana? We found the First Dates Hotel star on Instagram to find out more about her!

Meet Jana…

Jana is a 26-year-old from Cambridge who works at a law firm.

Jana had a difficult childhood and explained how that took a toll on her personal relationships. After her dad moved to America with a new wife when she was just 9-years-old, Jana explained that she has been mistrustful of the men in her life.

In the episode she said:

My dad leaving does affect the relationships I have with men. I always think they’re going to leave… and no one’s proven me wrong, yet.

But hopefully, that would all change in the First Dates Hotel and after three years out the dating game!

Jana and Finn hit it off

Viewers could tell things were going to go well for this couple, as one of the first things Jana said was “I love a man who can play an instrument” and Finn fit the bill with his jazz piano abilities.

And then when Jana revealed she was a singer, Finn’s eyes lit up even more than when he laid eyes on her!

They even ended their date playing music together… how romantic.

But it still wasn’t enough to sway Finn over to Team Jana. He chose Georgia!

Jana on Instagram

On Jana’s Instagram account, she adds to her bio that she’s a novice rower as well as a lawyer-in-training.

Although she has over 1000 followers, Jana’s account is private. This may be because of her career choice.

You can check out her Instagram @jananatalia.

From Finn’s Instagram, we can see that Jana follows him, so things must not have ended all too badly between them!

