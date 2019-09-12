University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

We were presented with a case of star-crossed lovers in the brand new series of First Dates Hotel.

In episode 2 (Thursday, September 12th), viewers were introduced to Georgia and Finn, who were instantly attracted to one another but sadly discovered they were not matched by the First Dates team.

So what happened with Finn and Georgia on First Dates Hotel?

We found both of them on Instagram and it looks like romance could be on the cards!

Meet Georgia…

Georgia Richardson is a 24-year-old primary school teacher from Bedford who entered the First Dates Hotel looking for someone to settle down with.

She explained that she likes “pretty boys” but as she joked with her mum over the phone, her dating history wasn’t the clearest.

But catching sight of 21-year-old Finn within minutes of being in the First Dates Hotel, Georgia knew he was the right one for her!

What happened on First Dates Hotel?

Within the first few minutes of Georgia onscreen, she beelined for Finn who she was instantly attracted to.

As they flirted and joked from the poolside, they slowly realised they were not set up with one another.

Finn asked if her date was the following day, but Georgia disappointedly revealed it wasn’t.

Instead, Georgia was going on a date with 21-year-old Cambridge lad Oliver, but it didn’t seem like the two were meant to be.

At the end of the date, Georgia returned to the poolside in the hopes of finding Finn and like her prince charming, there he was waiting! Finn’s date will happen in episode 3 (Thursday, September 19th), so there’s still much to be seen for this modern-day Romeo & Juliet.

Georgia on Instagram

We found Georgia on Instagram @georgiarichardson95.

She has over 1000 followers and describes herself as a “pixie” who is also a “pig, puppy and sunshine lover.”

From her Instagram, we can see that she follows Finn – @finnstagram.mov – and he follows her back. They are also friends on Facebook which means their relationship probably has continued outside of the First Dates Hotel.

There aren’t any couple pics of these two flying around though, so they are definitely not ‘Insta official’ just yet!

