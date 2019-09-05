University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

First Dates Hotel is back to sort out the love lives of singletons by whisking them away to the glorious Almafi coast in Italy for some sunning and loving.

The new season kicked off on Thursday, September 5th and just one episode in, we can tell there’s going to be more sparks flying than ever.

First up to date was Michael and Robyn, two toffs so well suited that midway through the date Robyn asked for his hand in marriage… and all because he said he loved to ski!

Check out more about rugby-loving Robyn, as we’ve found her on Instagram…

Meet Robyn

Robyn stepped into the hotel looking ideally for a tall, dark and handsome partner, preferably one who plays rugby. And her date Michael fit the bill on paper!

The 26-year-old from Worcester was not flattered when the first thing he commented on was how she looked much older than she said.

Nice going Michael.

But that didn’t stop them from getting on like a house on fire!

Robyn works with cars and describes herself as a Bentley Bentayga, “exlusive, expensive, high end but also a comfortable ride.”

COMIC GENIUS: Meet the hilarious voice over of ITV’s Singletown – move over Iain Stirling!

26 you look older to be fair he only said what we were thinking #firstdateshotel — Rita Gilda (@Rita_Gilda) September 5, 2019

Robyn on Instagram

Robyn already has a bit of a following on Insta and has that influencer asthetic down to a T.

Check out her profile @robynfrancesca to see some of her best travel pics, selfies and more.

From Robyn’s Instagram we can also see that she not only works with cars but has started her own business. She started a mobile tanning business called Glow By Robyn. You can follow Glow By Robyn on Instagram here.

MONEY MOVES: Gemma Collins flaunts new Diva Pink perfume on ITV’s Diva Forever

Are Robyn and Michael together?

No!

Although at the end of the episode they said they would like to see each other again, from the looks of Robyn’s Instagram she is still single.

We could not find any trace of Michael on her page so it’s safe to say their First Dates Hotel trist was more of a holiday romance than anything else.

WATCH FIRST DATES HOTEL THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE