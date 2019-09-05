University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

There’s a brand new season of First Dates Hotel kicking off on Thursday, September 5th on Channel 4 and all of our favourite staff are returning to the gorgeous Napolese hotel and spa.

From dashing Fred Sirieix to saucy Francesca Martusciello and of course all of the British waiting staff, the whole gang is back to help lovelorn singletons find the one!

One of the staff stars who is resuming her role as the hotel’s receptionist is Michela Contini.

So, who is Michela? We’ve got the lowdown on the stunning Italian receptionist as she returns for the second time to the hit series.

Meet Michela…

Michela Contini, or Michi as she is affectionately known on the show, is a receptionist from Italy who now lives full-time in London.

She has a diploma from Liceo Classico Siotto, an Italian high school in Cagliari. Michela then made the move to England in 2011 and started working in sales for Emporio Armani.

Michela began work as a head receptionist at Corrigan’s Mayfair in May 2014, where she worked for almost two years before moving to work for Italian restaurant Sartoria.

She was with Sartoria for two years from January 2016 to 2018 as the head receptionist and events co-ordinator.

Since January 2018, Michela has worked as the receptionist and event manager for one of the Fiume restaurants. As Michela still lives in London, we presume she works for the Battersea branch of Fiume.

So she’s not the hotel’s real receptionist?

No!

Although fellow receptionist and restaurant manager Francesca actually works at the Aquapetra Resort & Spa, Michela does not.

As with the waiting staff at the First Dates’ restaurant, Michela does not work full-time at the Italian hotel and spa.

Michela on social media

If Michela is your favourite from the show’s Italian spinoff, then be sure to follow her on social media.

You can find her on Instagram under @lamichicontini, where she has nearly 2000 followers.

Michela often posts holiday snaps, as well as adorable couple pics with her boyfriend. Plus she posts loads of behind the scenes First Dates Hotel content with the rest of the hotel’s staff!

You can also find Michela on Twitter @Michela_C85.

