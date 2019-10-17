University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

First Dates Hotel has seen all kinds of surprises this summer. From love triangles to celebrity daters, each episode has been more surprising than the last.

But one surprise which was not welcome for fans was realising its absence from the schedule from Thursday, October 17th.

So, why isn’t First Dates Hotel on? Has the series finished?

Why isn’t First Dates Hotel on?

Sadly for First Dates fans everywhere, another series has drawn to a close!

First Dates Hotel series 4 drew to its conclusion with the Stand Up to Cancer celeb special on Thursday, October 10th. There were just six episodes in this fourth series, which always leaves fans wanting more.

The celebrity special saw Duncan James from Blue, TV presenter AJ Odudu and TOWIE legend Pete Wicks all head to the Aquapetra Resort & Spa to find some romance.

When is series 5 out?

Unconfirmed.

As of yet, Channel 4 have not released any information about the fifth series of First Dates Hotel or when it will be released.

The first two series were released on January 2nd, 2017 and January 8th, 2018 respectively. Series 3 was released on August 28th, 2018 and series 4 on September 5th, 2019. So we predict that the next season of First Dates Hotel won’t be out until next summer 2020.

First Dates Hotel alternates airing with the regular London-based First Dates. There are typically three series per year.

We are anticipating First Dates series 13 to start towards the end of October or early November 2019.

Until the new seasons are out, episodes are available to catch-up on 4oD.

How to apply

Although First Dates Hotel is over for the summer, the Channel 4 matchmaking team are always on the lookout for new daters!

You can still apply for the next season of First Dates and First Dates Hotel through the application form on the TwentyTwenty website.

All that is required is that you’re over the age of 18… so, if you’re in the mood for romance, then you know what to do!

