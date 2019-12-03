University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Love is in the air this winter, as the First Dates restaurants re-opens and the nation’s favourite French cupid, Fred Sirieix returns to our screens.

The brand new season of First Dates kicked off on Channel 4 on Tuesday, November 12th with a whole new batch of daters ready to meet their match.

Episode 4 (Tuesday, December 3rd) introduced viewers to one of First Dates’ best looking couples ever – Omar and Tahiry!

It’s no surprise they’re both models…

So, are Omar and Tahiry still dating?

Who is Omar?

Omar is a 20-year-old model, aspiring fashion designer and former sprinter. Omar is from London and is of Trinidadian, Indian, Jamaican and Irish descent.

He entered the series looking for love, as he has been stuck ‘wing-manning’ his friends.

Omar said: “When I go out clubbing or anything, people usually like to use me as a wingman. I don’t really mind it, just trying to big up my friends as much as possible.”

The Channel 4 matchmaking team did a good job here and paired Omar with 23 year old Tahiry, who is also a model. They looked the perfect match!

Omar and Tahiry on First Dates

Although the couple looked a bit uncertain of one another upon their initial meeting, their differences almost amplified by their drink choices – Tahiry with orange juice and Omar with red wine – the couple hit it off!

Throughout their date, they both opened up about their own personal struggles. Tahiry told Omar about her adoption story and even opened up about the fact she had a 4 year old daughter, which went down well to her surprise.

Omar also opened up to Tahiry about his failed career as a runner.

At the end of their date, both decided that they wanted to see each other again and were planning another date.

What was Omar’s injury?

In the First Dates episode, Omar recounted why he retired from running.

At the age of 17, Omar had an injury which meant his athletics career was finished.

He told Tahiry:

I ripped my groin when I was 17. Running was life at the time. I was training for [The] Olympics, like that was my goal. I wanted it too bad and I didn’t listen to my body and it just gave away.

Are Omar and Tahiry still together?

Unconfirmed. But from the looks of Tahiry’s Instagram, no!

Tahiry does follow someone on Instagram called Omar, but it is not the man from First Dates. What is even more confusing is a Jamaican-British sprinter named Omar Grant follows Tahiry, but again, it is not her date from the episode.

You can check out Tahiry on Instagram @itstahiryy.x for updates on what she’s up to now.

Unfortunately we could not find Omar on Instagram but have reached out to Channel 4 for an update on Omar.

