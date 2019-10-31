University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

First Dates is back this winter for its thirteenth series!

After a memorable summer of romance at the Aquapetra Resort and Spa, Fred and his team have returned to the First Dates restaurant in London to help some more hapless singles find love.

So, when does First Dates series 13 start?

It’s just around the corner, so buckle up for another season of romance, flanter and some of the sweetest TV around.

First Dates: Start date

The thirteenth series of First Dates will return to Channel 4 on Tuesday, November 12th.

The whole team will be returning to the show, along with newbie Will Holloway also making his reprisal as one of the waiters.

And if you thought you were too late to sign up to the show considering it kicks off very soon, think again! First Dates are still taking applications for the series. To apply, state your interest through the application form on the TwentyTwenty website.

How to watch

You can catch all ten episodes on Channel 4 this winter.

Ten episodes will air on at 10 pm weekly – during the show’s usual slot – meaning the series should finish on Tuesday, January 14th in the new year.

All episodes will be available on their streaming site, 4oD, after broadcast.

