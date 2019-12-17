University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

The final episode of First Dates series 13 aired on Tuesday, December 17th and introduced viewers to extremely awkward and loveable Tyler.

The 25-year-old estimator from Shrewsbury had not been lucky in love and was looking for a girl with who he could hang out at home, play video games with and read comics. Luckily, 21-year-old Birmingham-based Sinead was the perfect match and was as nervous as he was.

Despite all his awkwardness, Tyler’s date was a success!

Here’s how his First Dates experience all unfolded.

Awkward beginnings

The first thing Tyler told the cameras was that he was “not good at meeting people” he doesn’t already know. And it was clear from his first interaction with barman Merlin that Tyler was getting off to a shaky start.

When asked his name, Tyler responded: “Can I have a gin and tonic actually.”

When Tyler was introduced to Sinead for the first time, they discussed the weather, leading some to believe this date was about to be like watching a car crash in slow-motion. But it was far from that!

Sharing secrets

It didn’t take long before Tyler and Sinead opened up to one another.

Sinead shared that her previous three-year-long relationship had ended with her feeling disconnected from herself and her friends. Tyler opened up that he had struggled to have relationships in the past, as his previous weight back in 2015 (nearly 18 stone) had damaged his confidence.

But that wasn’t what drew them together.

Sinead and Tyler bond over “nerdy fantasy stuff”

What really clicked for Sinead and Tyler was when they realised they were both into “nerdy fantasy stuff,” as Sinead called it.

Tyler looked like he hit the jackpot when he discovered Sinead was also a Warhammer fan and had her own figurines.

They two were meant to be!

What happened after First Dates?

The date concluded with both saying they’d like to see each other again.

At the end of the episode, the Channel 4 team showed that they had their second date at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery and were planning to show each other their ‘Warhammer collections’.

As of yet, there is no update on whether Tyler and Sinead are still together.

