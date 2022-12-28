First Dates Christmas 2022 saw Phoebe and Charlie quickly hit it off, kissing multiple times and even having a fake engagement on the December 27 episode. They even met for another date, but where are they now?

They were total strangers at first, but it was within minutes that the two found a connection. Charlie even admitted on camera that it was “love at first sight” and described his match Phoebe as “perfect.”

By the end of the episode, it was revealed by First Dates that the two had met for another date, adding that Phoebe was hoping to turn the joke engagement ring into something a little more sparkly.

Phoebe is a 23-year-old jeweller from Birmingham who introduced herself as someone trying to find love. She admitted the only man she works with is her dad, and even made her bracelets worn on the date herself!

Relationship-wise, she said she previously got into a few “situationships” which she is no longer looking for. The sibling to four sisters revealed they all have boyfriends, including one who has recently gotten engaged.

“Someone that’s really nice, someone looks out for you, a family guy with good taste in jewellery” were Phoebe’s requirements. She met a 24-year-old portrait artist from Northampton, Charlie, who has proposed to girls – five, in fact!

She hit it off with her match Charlie

Phoebe and Charlie ended their First Date by saying they wanted to see each other again after a successful dinner. They then joined the party on the episode and shared multiple kisses while having a cuddle.

During the date, Phoebe approved his jewellery and then told him she’d never had a boyfriend as she’d only been involved with “silly boys who never wanted to commit.” They also both wore black to the date.

Charlie is a sibling-of-three who said he has been raised by a close-knit family without a father figure. He told Phoebe that his mum is like his best friend who he sits and watches television with.

Where Phoebe and Charlie are today

Phoebe met up for a second date after their First Dates Christmas debut, where it was revealed she was hoping to replace her false engagement ring for something more sparkly. Unfortunately though, they’re not together.

Charlie revealed he is still single and added that his heart “belongs to his nan” on his Instagram Story. He said:

Me and Phoebe dated for about three months after the show. Unfortunately, it didn’t go any further than that. Phoebe is an absolutely amazing girl, literally one of the nicest people I’ve ever met, so genuine, so lovely. But unfortunately, things just didn’t work out romantically. But we’re still on good terms.

He added that he had a “great time” but that “things didn’t work out.” Charlie also told his Instagram followers that it was filmed in September 2021, but said it was quite nerve-wracking going on First Dates.

