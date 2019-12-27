University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, which means for many, a time for romance.

This Christmas, the TV schedule has been packed with festive specials of everything from dating shows to quiz shows. But the lineup would not be complete without everyone’s favourite dating show, First Dates.

Over the years, the Channel 4 matchmaking team has paired up tonnes of perfect couples. And they worked their magic once more this Christmastime!

While the special episode featured all the regular antics from awkward banter to loved-up goodbyes, there was one significant change: the location. So, where is the new First Dates restaurant?

First Dates at The Wellington Arms

Usually, the blind daters head to the Paternoster Chop House in St Paul’s, London for their First Dates experience. However, this all changed in this year’s special which aired on Christmas Day.

Instead, they headed to The Wellington Arms in Tadley, Hampshire.

This award-winning pub is based on the Hampshire/Berkshire border and is just under a two hour drive from central London.

How to visit The Wellington Arms

If seeing The Wellington Arms on First Dates made you want to pack up the car and scurry off to Tadley for a visit, then that is totally on the menu!

But we recommend booking in advance, particularly as being the new home of First Dates will put the restaurant on the map. And not only can you visit The Wellington Arms for their delicious food, you can also stay the night there as it functions as a hotel.

Call 0118 982 0110 to make a reservation.

Find out more about The Wellington Arms on their website.

Will First Dates return to London?

As of yet, there has been no comment about whether this new filming location is just for the Christmas special, or whether Fred and the gang would return for more episodes of First Dates.

UK News in Pictures reported that the show was looking to move on from the Paternoster Chop House after “logistics issues,” however this has yet to be confirmed by Channel 4.

Although we’d miss the Chop House, we definitely would love to see more of The Wellington Arms!

