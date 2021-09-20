Home » Channel 4, Dating, First Dates, News, What's On?

First Dates: Who are Abi and Adam and are they still together?

September 20, 2021
Jaspreet Kaur

Fans were delighted when First Dates returned earlier this month. Fred is back tonight (Monday 20th September) for more First Dates action!

From flirty exchanges to awkward eye contact, the hit series has been matching singles of all ages with their perfect match over a gourmet meal.

Keep reading to find out everything about urologist Abi and accountant Adam and whether they chose to see each other again.

Who is Abi?

Abi is a 33-year-old urologist from Birmingham, so she is no stranger to the male anatomy. She also thinks that sometimes her job can intimidate men.

When the bartender asked how she was feeling on the first date, Abi shrugged and replied with “fine” because she didn’t want her nerves to get the better of her.

In terms of her perfect match, she is looking for someone “kind and really genuine”. Not only that but her dream guy must be “tall”, “relaxed” and “confident” and someone who can calm her down.

  • FIRST DATES: Who is Claire on season 17 of the Channel 4 show?

The Only Way Is Essex | Season 28: Episode Two Trailer

Who is Adam?

Adam is a 34-year-old accountant who is also from Birmingham. He has been single for two years.

He said that when asked by work colleagues why he is still single he admits that he is overly fussy and doesn’t warrant being as fussy as he has been.

In a partner, Adam is looking for someone who is “quite bubbly and fun”. He spoke candidly about having no one to speak to and coming home alone which was one of the reasons he decided to appear on the show.

What happened on the show?

On their date, Abi and Adam hit it off straight away and the entire date was full of laughter.

Adam decided that he wanted to see Abi again, and she seemed delighted at the prospect of a second date.

Unfortunately, Abi and Adam weren’t meant to be, and both are still on the search for their perfect match.

WATCH FIRST DATES AT 10 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK

Have something to tell us about this article?
Let us know
Tags:
Jaspreet Kaur
Jaspreet has graduated in English and Journalism and Digital Marketing Management at Coventry University with two years of experience in writing for an online student newspaper. In her spare time, you will find her watching every series of Love Island, Too Hot to Handle and Ex on the Beach.

Related Posts