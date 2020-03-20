Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

First Dates is back on Channel 4 this 2020 and that means Fred Sirieix and his dreamy blue eyes are ushering first-time daters through the door at London’s Paternoster Chop House once more.

Fred, with his bubbling French accent and natural charisma, has pretty much stolen every girl’s heart across the nation.

And now, we’re sure fans of Fred’s will be delighted (or devastated) to hear that the dashing maître d’ is now off the market, as he settles down with his partner of more than two years. Find out about the couple and their upcoming nuptials here.

Does Fred Sirieix have a wife?

Fred is soon to be married!

In January 2018, Fred went public with his partner who has never been named but Fred lovingly calls “Fruitcake” to the public.

On Wednesday, March 18th 2020, Fred announced that he had proposed to Fruitcake and she had said yes! No details have been announced about their upcoming weddings, but it’s some positive news in the current dark times we’re sure everyone will be happy to hear.

Fred’s romantic history and family

Fred’s longest relationship was with a woman named Alex, who he was with for over 12 years. They separated in early 2018.

Fred and Alex have two children together. Their kids are 15-year-old Andrea and 10-year-old Lucien. Fred’s daughter is a diving enthusiast and he often takes to Instagram to share her diving success.

Fred, Alex and their two kids lived together in Peckham, London. However, as Alex and Fred are no longer a couple they live separately, although it looks like Fred still lives in the area.

Not much else is known about Fred’s romantic history, as the TV star likes to keep the majority of his private life private.

How old is Fred Sirieix?

Fred is 48 years old.

He was born in Limoges, France on January 27th, 1972.

Not that his body looks like his age! In his spare time, Fred loves boxing, travelling and clearly keeps tabs on his physique.

