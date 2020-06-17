Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Out of all the dating series that come and go, Channel 4’s First Dates has proven itself as one of the most successful. There have been marriages and even babies resulting from the blind dates.

First Dates series 13 episode 3 introduced viewers to Rich and Cara from Newport, Wales. Everyone was desperate to know if things worked out for the adorable couple after they clicked on their first date, and have been looking for the answer ever since the episode aired over six months ago.

So, are Rich and Cara still together? We’ve done some digging into the First Dates couple for updates in 2020.

Who are Rich and Cara?

Richard “Rich” Davenport, 31, is a rugby player from Newport who described himself on First Dates as “horrendously stereotypical Welshman who plays rugby.” He came onto the show looking for love but also looking for someone who would put up with the third party in the relationship: Rich’s dog Marley.

Cara, 24, who is also from Newport was convinced that she would not be able to find love in her hometown. She said: “A lot of the men in my area, they don’t want to commit. I don’t think I’m going to find the love of my life in Newport.”

Cara said she liked rugby lads but was also looking for “a gentleman.”

Rich and Cara on First Dates

Rich and Cara instantly hit it off bonding over their hometown and the fact they went to the same school – St. Mary’s. They were even finishing each other’s sentences just moments into the first date!

It looked like a match made in heaven as the date went on, with Rich and Cara even jokingly admitting that they loved each other.

By the end, they both agreed to a second date and even shared a kiss. Some viewers were hoping this was their happy ever after but unfortunately we have some news which will disappoint.

I need to know if rich and cara from Newport are still together!!! #FirstDates — Jolene Dover (@jolenedover) January 6, 2020

Are Rich and Cara still together

No!

Unfortunately the First Dates pairing are not together. Channel 4 shared a clip of the video to Facebook where Rich confirmed in the comments that he was not with Cara.

There were reports that Rich’s Facebook profile picture in 2019 was a photo of himself and a new girlfriend, however those pictures have since been removed or made private.

We found Rich on Instagram, however his account is private.

