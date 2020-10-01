Channel 4’s First Dates is back tonight for its fifteenth series but with COVID-19, how were the cast and staff able to film while social distancing?

Fred Sirieix, the Maître D’ (waiter) of the show, has returned to the First Dates restaurant to find love for UK’s singles. The first episode will be aired tonight on Channel 4 at 10pm and the cast of the show will go on dates with each other to see if they are compatible.

Tonight, viewers can expect 24-year-old Nikita from Swansea and Rhys from Wales together on their first date, hoping to find a new partner in each other.

The show is normally filmed at the Paternoster Chop House, in London, or at The Refinery Spinningfields, in Manchester, where you can see other tables in the background. This has left viewers wondering when and where the show was filmed this series due to lockdown restrictions and how they were able to social distance.

If you miss tonight’s episode, you can catch up on All4 and all the previous series too.

When was First Dates filmed?

The show remained filming at its normal locations, but don’t worry, the fifteenth series of the show was filmed before government lockdown was reinforced back in March 2020.

This means, that the cast and crew did not need to follow the social distancing guidelines that are still ongoing today, so they are not breaking the rules.

Where is First Dates filmed?