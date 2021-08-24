First Time Mum: Why did Ferne McCann and Jack Padgett split?











Ferne McCann is opening up about her split from Jack Padgett on ITVBe show First Time Mum, which is now back on our screens.

The reality TV star, who first came to success on TOWIE, shares her life as a mum to Sunday, friendship losses, and heartbreak on the new season.

Cameras weigh in on both her personal and professional life, from her fitness regimes and business, to her former relationship with Jack.

However, the trailer confirms that Ferne and Jack broke up, despite her seeming happily loved up since the previous season. We explored why.

Ferne McCann

Who is Jack Padgett?

Jack is a male model, who also works as a client relationship and marketing manager for events company Konflict London.

He is Ferne McCann’s ex-boyfriend, and appears to be passionate about fitness, much like the First Time Mum star.

It looks like he has a similar friendship circle to Ferne, as he is followed on Instagram by reality stars Vicky Pattison, Jess Wright and Jamie Laing.

Ferne McCann and Jack Padgett: Timeline

Although Ferne and Jack got together in December 2020, they appear to have known each other for a while before their former relationship began.

It comes after she shared a throwback picture of them hanging out, five years before they got together.

The former couple had several experiences together, such as travelling abroad to South Africa with her daughter Sunday.

Ferne and Jack also moved in together around during lockdown. However, they split just six months after making their relationship official.

Why did Ferne and Jack split?

Ferne and Jack reportedly had different lifestyles, which led to a split

Despite claiming he is The One, things did not work out between the pair.

As reported by the Daily Mail, a source said they are on “different paths”, with the end of lockdown making it “clear” their lifestyles do not match.

One source said:

Ferne’s an early bird up first thing for work and Jack’s events are all night time. They got on great but it’s hard to make things work when they were like passing ships.

A source also told The Sun: “Ferne said it was a case of ‘right guy wrong time’. It was clear to all of us that they were both on different paths.

“She’s sad but she’s realistic about the situation. She has no regrets. They both got on great and had a lot of fun, but you need more than that in a relationship.”

