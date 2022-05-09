G Flip's new tattoo by Chrishell Stause sells a true 'You & I' love story













G Flip and Chrishell Stause have gone public with their relationship, shortly after the Selling Sunset star’s break-up was mentioned during the Netflix reunion. They met on a music video – which has quickly turned into a tattoo.

Australian singer G Flip has a multitude of tattoos already, but has now added another to their collection. They didn’t get a tattooist to pen the ink though but rather their new beau Chrishell, hinting at the seriousness of their romance.

Their relationship comes after Chrishell and Jason Oppenheim, AKA her boss, turned their work bond into something much more serious. However, the subject of kids was something they didn’t agree on, so they called it quits.

Now though, Chrishell has moved on with G Flip, and has now inked her new partner with the exact music video that brought them together in the first place. It’s as if the musician’s 2020 release ‘You & I’ was wrote just for her…

G Flip’s new tattoo

G Flip‘s most recent ink is a thigh tattoo with the words “Get Me Outta Here” in capital letters. It is just one of several tattoos all over the Australian singer’s body, which refers to their new song title out on May 13th.

The artist has tattoos on each arm, with one passage that states “Deeds not words”, their school’s motto. It was inked after they lost a bet. Everyone handed around and put money in a cup for them to get the tattoo, as per Papermag.

On their right arm, G Flip has a sun with the words “I love you” written underneath. With everything from a Rolling Stones lips icon to a the word “BAD” and that ‘S’ shape everyone used to write on their school binders.

no bc the way chrishell talks about g flip is…!!! pic.twitter.com/Errdux1QSQ — Most (@Most) May 6, 2022

Chrishell done the ink on G Flip

G Flip’s tattoo wasn’t done by an artist but instead their new beau, Chrishell Stause. She joked that she had “found her new calling” before going on to say she may open a new shop.

A fan jokily replied to Chrishell’s comedy Instagram comment with: “A designated tattoo room in a future listing?” Some even encouraged the Selling Sunset cast member to take tattooing up as a part-time gig!

Chrishell isn’t a stranger to tattoos herself. She has an ankle tat which reads “Aspire to Inspire”, which was performed while her tattoo artist had been drinking tequila. Ever the daredevil, she has even had a tattoo done blindfolded…

This was when she got tatted without seeing the design before going under the needle. She told Soap Central in 2016:

I do have that streak in me where I like to live in the moment. I mean, for God’s sake, I got a tattoo blindfolded once, so I definitely think I can relate to her [Young & Restless character Bethany Bryant].

The best part of the reunion is 100% maya’s reaction to chrishell dating g flip i cannot #SellingSunset pic.twitter.com/5oVvFwywV6 — Clara (@colormeloverly) May 6, 2022

They first met on a music video

G Flip and Chrishell Stause hit it off while filming a music video together. In a clip of the track, Chrishell can be seen dancing in a convenience store before she shares a kiss with the musician.

“It was so much fun. We had such a blast,” Chrishell explained about the filming of the video. “Not everyone’s going to be ready for it, but I think it’s great. I think it’s amazing. The song is amazing.”

So, that explains why Chrishell was the one to tattoo the song title “Get Me Outta Here” onto G Flip’s thigh! The song can be pre-saved before its 5am release on May 13th by heading to this link. Chrishell has already saved it, of course.

