Gabby’s grandpa had some choice words for the Bachelor, to say the least











We are getting very close to the end of Clayton’s journey to find love on The Bachelor and he has managed to whittle it down from 30 women to four with the latest episode marking one of the most iconic of the season and not just because it was the hometown visits.

Clayton was introduced to his final four girls’ families and from watching 25 previous seasons, we know the families can be a little protective and harsh, but the bachelor usually manages to win them over. Well, this was far from the case for Clayton as Gabby’s grandfather candidly revealed his true opinions.

Reality Titbit has all the juicy details, so keep reading to find out more about what went down and why ‘gramps isn’t Clayton’s biggest fan.

SPOILERS: Who are the final three contestants on The Bachelor 2022?

Bad Boys: Los Angeles | Teaser Trailer | Zeus BridTV 8685 Bad Boys: Los Angeles | Teaser Trailer | Zeus https://i.ytimg.com/vi/A3Au9dDNSEQ/hqdefault.jpg 963806 963806 center 22403

Gabby’s Grandpa. Picture: “The Bachelor”: Gabby’s Grandpa Has SURPRISING Reaction | Daily Pop | E! News

Gabby’s grandfather thinks Clayton isn’t good enough for her

During the very intense home town visit, Clayton was pretty taken back by Gabby’s grandpa’s harsh words.

The night started well with Gabby and Clayton both excited to spend some time with her family and Gabby even said she was finally ready to tell Clayton that she loved him. However, things turned south pretty soon after.

Gabby ended up running out of her home crying her eyes out after her grandfather tells her honestly about his disapproval of who she is dating. During a one-to-one chat with his granddaughter, he says that he thinks Clayton is ‘full of s**t”. He continues to say,

All I have to say is make sure before you make that final step. Gabby’s Grandpa, The Bachelor

Clayton also had a one-to-one with her grandpa where he wasn’t afraid to say how he was feeling straight to his face. During the conversation he says,

Obviously, I care about my granddaughter a lot, so, she’s a good kid. You better be good to her. Gabby’s Grandpa, The Bachelor

Clayton was visibly uncomfortable during the conversation and fans now think Gabby’s chance of winning his heart may be blown.

To add the final cherry on top of the cake, during an interview to the camera, Gabby’s Grandpa said,

Clayton is not good enough for Gabriella, I don’t give a d**n about anything else. Gabby’s Grandpa, The Bachelor

Fans have had a mixed response to Gabby’s Grandpa

After seeing the drama-fuelled home town visit, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions on what went down and it seems there has been a mixed reaction.

Many backed Gabby’s grandpa, saying sometimes people need to hear the ‘hard truths’ and that’s what good old gramps’ had done. One person said,

Sometimes we need to hear things like this so that we be careful it may hurt at first but gives her something to think about. Twitter

Most people seemed to side with Gabby’s grandpa as Clayton has been slated a lot this season for his ‘questionable’ decision making choices with the girls, causing lots of fans to say they ‘understand’ why her family would be concerned.

However, some others disagree and think that Gabby’s grandpa was being far too ‘judgemental’, one tweeter said,

Grandpa shouldn’t judge someone meeting for the time. Twitter

RELATED: All about Clayton Echard, his age, job and life as The Bachelor

Well, I don't think he's entirely wrong. I don't believe that Clayton is intentionally misleading anyone, but I also don't think he's really in love with any of the girls. Just my two cents. 🙂 — Alexandra (@akalexis1) February 28, 2022

Clayton set to face more backlash after home town visits

Clayton has been hit hard this season with lots of backlash from audiences and cast members and this isn’t expected to end anytime soon after the latest episode. Clayton reportedly said himself that he is “fearing the worst” as he approaches the fantasy suites.

So far he has been slammed for his continued relationship with Shanae, who was classed as the ‘villain’ of the show. It wasn’t until week five that Clayton decided to let her go and fans were shocked that he had kept her so long.

Fans also shared their confusion and annoyance after Clayton said he was in love with three women during a previous rose ceremony. Aside from this, even Clayton’s dad has shared his concerns. saying the women have a right to feel this way after how he has treated some of them.

WATCH THE BACHELOR ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C OR STREAM ON HULU NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK