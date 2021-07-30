Who is Garrett Morosky? FBoy Island star's job, age and Instagram!











Garrett is one of 24 boys who are hoping to claim the cash prize on FBoy Island, which involves 12 ‘nice guys’ and 12 ‘Fboys’.

Three girls – including Sarah Emig, CJ Franco and Nakia Renee – hold all the power to choose their match, while they get to know the show’s contestants.

Garrett Morosky is amongst those men, and viewers are already making their judgements about which category he fits into within the dating scene.

From his job, to age and Instagram, Reality Titbit has explored his social media channels to find out all about the HBO Max star.

Who is Garrett Morosky?

From Los Angeles, Garrett is an actor who has appeared in several movies.

Now, he is on a quest to win over Sarah Emig on FBoy Island.

Some viewers have already labelled him as an “FBoy”, but we will have to keep watching to see what the outcome is.

It is not the first time that he’s been on camera, either – he was once a finalist in The Price Is Right Male Model Search web series!

Garrett from FBoy Island: Age and job

Garrett is a 29-year-old Bitcoin investor, model and actor.

Now with a whole host of different careers behind him, he initially moved to Los Angeles from Pittsburgh to do acting and modelling.

Before he decided to move, he had signed a modelling contract with a boutique agency in Pittsburgh.

He going to take a more secure route and work for MTV Viacom in New York City, but had this feeling “in his gut that this lifestyle wasn’t for me”.

This is according to his profile on Explore Talent, where he revealed that he always wanted to act, model, and sing but was scared.

Since then, he has been in three films, including Ballet of Blood (2015), Switch Hitter (2015) and Reel Nightmare (2017).

Meet Garrett Morosky on Instagram

Describing himself as a “animal lover” with “faith in God” on his Instagram bio, the entrepreneur has 30.3K followers on the platform.

The well-travelled FBoy Island star often gets topless for his feed, and sometimes promotes a work out program he offers to followers.

Although he has just gone into the romantic villa and get to know the ladies, Garrett did share a picture holding hands with Lauren Coogan.

The photo was shared in February 2021, when they went on a last minute birthday trip, and several followers have questioned if they broke up.

From flying on a private jet, to climbing trees and visiting the Maldives, Garrett definitely knows how to live a luxury lifestyle!

