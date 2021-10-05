Meet the Geordie Shore 2021 cast and singles on Instagram











This season, the Geordie Shore cast are getting a surprise after entering the house. They kinda accidentally went on a dating show…

Abbie Holborn, Amelia Lily, Ant Kennedy, Bethan Kershaw, Chloe Ferry, James Tindale, Louis Shaw, and Nathan Henry are all making return.

Marty McKenna, who last appeared in series 15, is also set to go back to the Geordie Shore house, and this time he is ready for a relationship.

Little do they know that a line-up of singles will be joining them for some dates… and Reality Titbit found all of the newbies on Instagram.

Jay

Jay is a 29-year-old rugby player who says he’s looking for a baby mama.

From South Wales, he has his own roofing company as well as being a professional sportsman.

Jay admits that he hasn’t had a relationship that has lasted more than two years, and said he always seems to find women who love drama.

After a few drinks on a night out, Jay is usually found on the dancefloor having a dance and then later getting out his break-dancing moves…

Jack

Jack is a 25-year-old construction worker from Cheshire.

Described as ‘The BFG’, he compares himself to a “Picasso painting” with the amount of artwork he has on his body.

He has had one serious relationship that lasted four years.

When it comes to dating, Jack enjoys chatting to multiple women at once, but admits that when it comes to a relationship, he is faithful.

Robyn

Robyn, a 24-year-old from Hull, is currently working in sales.

She previously went to university in Newcastle, where she loved the nights out. Now, her friends call her the liability of the group.

Her last relationship lasted for a year and a half, but ended once she found out he was engaged. Robyn is now good friends with the ex-wife!

The party animal loves the “buzz and social side” to her job and admits she can “blag her way through anything”.

Roxy

Roxy, originally from Aberdeen, is a 27-year-old London gal.

The pharmacist, who is Persian Scottish, works in Battersea.

She grew up in a strict Persian household where she led a double life – her parents didn’t even know she drank.

Roxy broke up with her recent ex after they moved in together during lockdown, claiming he would bite his toenails and keep them in his mouth.

Niko

Niko, a 27-year-old from London, works in musical theatre alongside his job as a part-time personal trainer.

His go-to dance move is called the “shampoo body wash” – which he argues is “not for beginners”!

He sings to followers on his TikTok, describes himself as “energetic”, “optimistic” and “bananas”, and claims he gets into trouble on nights out.

His celebrity crushes are Bradley Cooper, Zac Efron and Jared Leto.

Charlie

Cheeky chappy Charlie is a 24-year-old sales consultant.

From Essex, he currently works at a David Lloyd Gym in Chigwell, but previously worked at Ocean Beach in Ibiza for two years.

Charlie has had two long-term relationships in the past, however he revealed his his last one ended because he was cheated on.

His party trick would be tinkering on the piano to impress the girls or at least to get a few free drinks!

India

India, 24, is from Surrey and works as a personal assistant.

She is also an influencer who claims she has only dated professional athletes. Two are footballers and one plays for the NBA!

The singleton describes herself as “nutty and a bit of a joker”, who doesn’t take life too seriously.

On her requirements list is someone who makes her laugh.

Devon

Devon is a 25-year-old dancer from Sheffield.

Usually one to spend his summers in Ibiza and his winters in Dubai, Devon describes himself as a “character” who is “full of energy”.

He has been single for two years, but says he often attracts the “geezer type”, whether they be footballers, builders or boxers.

Devon’s party trick is that he can breathe fire!

