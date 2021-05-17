Who is Grace Kinstler? American Idol star's boyfriend and career story!











Grace Kinstler is one of the top three American Idol singers, who has showcased her talents throughout. So, who is she? Meet her here…

The ABC singing contest has seen budding performers sing high and low notes, fight for their place in the final, and try to win over the judges.

Shortly after the previous week’s top five, it wasn’t long before the last three remaining contestants were revealed in the latest episode.

One of those in the final few left is Grace Kinstler. Let’s get to know who her boyfriend is, whether she is married and how she became a singer.

Who is Grace Kinstler?

Grace is a singer and songwriter from Chicago, Illinois.

The 20-year-old is currently studying at the Berklee College of Music, which is situated in Boston, Massachusetts.

It has been revealed that Grace lost her father in 2020, before she made an appearance on the show. She sung Demi Lovato’s “Father” in his memory.

Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star Series 3 | Trailer - BBC

She has been in a relationship since late 2019, with her musician boyfriend.

Grace always understands the assignment #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/Aa9Ilu9P3P — cass or credit 👉🏼👈🏼 (@cassava_groot) May 10, 2021

THE VOICE: Did Kelly Clarkson get COVID? Here’s what happened

Grace Kinstler: Singing career

Grace is currently studying her craft at college, and has become a fan favourite on the ABC show.

The student has won over the hearts of many, including her late father, who she revealed was the biggest supporter of her music career.

When she grew up watching American Idol, she imagined that she would be auditioning with him by her side.

Performing in front of an audience is no shock to Grace. She sang in a school concert at Berklee, and the Aretha Franklin Queen of Soul Tribute Showcase, where she performed, “Oh Me, Oh My”.

She sang the National Anthem ahead of a White Sox game, and showcased her talents twice at Chicago Bulls games.

Finally Grace is singing Adele. Yessssss I have been waiting for this moment. Shine, girl! #AmericanIdol — Nicole (@saintsnacky) May 10, 2021

DEADLIEST CATCH: Who is Scott Campbell Jr? Daughters and wife!

Who is Grace Kinstler’s boyfriend?

Joseph Wheatley

Grace’s boyfriend continues to support her throughout her time on American Idol, and told her: “I miss you too bubba. So proud of you.”

The pair have been going long distance while she appears in the singing competition, and have been public about missing each other.

Some fans have questioned if Grace is married, but it doesn’t look like either of them wear engagement or wedding rings.

Joseph is a beatboxer from Boston, who has been successful in his own music career. He reached the Top 16 East Coast BBX battle!

WATCH AMERICAN IDOL ON ABC EVERY SUNDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK