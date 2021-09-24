Who is Gus Smyrnios from Floribama Shore's girlfriend?











Gus Smyrnios has let fans know he has a new girlfriend called Samantha, as the new season of Floribama Shore gets well underway.

It comes after a load of drama took place last season, such as Gus actually going missing and getting into a big argument with some cast members.

However, Gus is now back on the show and is sharing snippets with his new beau Samantha. Viewers even cooed over how happy he seems with her!

Reality Titbit looked into who Gus’ girlfriend is, what she does for a living and how they met each other. Cue the loved-up pictures below…

TLC: Are Welcome to Plathville’s Ethan and Olivia Plath still married?

Who is Gus Smyrnios’ girlfriend?

Gus is in a new relationship with Samantha Carucci.

He calls her by nickname Sami, as heard when he called her on the phone.

She is currently working as an esthetician in Florida.

Britney vs Spears | Official Trailer | Netflix

Time will tell to see if Sami will start appearing on the MTV show soon, perhaps this season, as fans have already heard her voice!

Gus has been posting pictures with his new beau on Instagram, from taking his dog to the beach for a “family day out” to attending parties together.

Awwwww Gus talking to his girlfriend #FloribamaShore — Alex Gallegos (@Alexg_20) September 24, 2021

Get to know Samantha Carucci

Samantha, who is thought to be Italian, is living in Tampa, Florida.

She currently runs her own skincare service Posie Day Spa.

Gus’ girlfriend offers facials, microdermabrasion, waxes, mole removals and eyelash extensions at her clinic.

Her beauty clinic is situated at 2901 West Busch Blvd suite 404.

Lover boy @GusSmyrnios calling hes girl but NOT ANOTHER HOUSE PHONE THATS IMPOSSIBLE TO USE @FloribamaShore #MTVFloribamaShore pic.twitter.com/m5iwPXgbLh — natalie nunn (@missnatalienunn) September 24, 2021

GROWING UP CHRISLEY: Who is Savannah’s new assistant Nick?

Gus and Samantha: Relationship timeline

Gus and Samantha have been together for nine months, meaning they would have got together in January 2021.

He revealed on Instagram that they had “started going steady” when he began filming the new season of Floribama Shore.

The MTV star added:

I’ve been super hesitant to put my love life out there for the world because my last 2 relationships were put on broadcast and my heart broke for people to watch them fall apart and watch me crumble.

He continued: “I’ve wanted to keep the happiness we’ve created between us, without strangers trying to ruin it.

“I thank you Sami for being so sweet and understanding. You’re a true blessing to me, I love you and thanks for accepting my craziness.”

WATCH FLORIBAMA SHORE ON MTV THURSDAYS AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK