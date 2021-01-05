Hannah Brown and Matt James drama explored: The Bachelor star was 'warned' pre-show!











Following drama between The Bachelor’s Matt James and his now-best friend Hannah Brown, it has been reported that she ‘pre-warned’ him.

Before The Bachelor season 25 saw Matt James meet and greet a line-up of ladies who want to impress him, some online digs took place.

It has been revealed that Matt and former Bachelorette star Hannah already know each other, and fans are starting to question exactly how.

So, to clear up any confusion, we explored previous drama between them!

Who is Hannah Brown?

Hannah Kelsey Brown was the lead in season 15 of The Bachelorette.

She previously was in the top seven in season 23 of The Bachelor.

The 26-year-old from Alabama is also known as a former beauty pageant holder, who won the title of Miss USA 2018.

In her season finale, she chose Jed Wyatt and accepted his proposal, before finding out that he had a girlfriend until the day filming began.

If Hannah Brown doesn’t show up in an episode this season imma be upset #Bachelor — abby 🙂 (@AbbyConrod) January 5, 2021

How do Hannah and Matt know each other?

Through mutual friend Tyler Cameron

Matt and Tyler are best friends and roommates who live together in NYC.

Hannah then met Matt through Tyler, who was a former contestant on her season of The Bachelorette.

The three of them, along with some other friends, quarantined together at Tyler’s home in Florida when the pandemic first hit.

She gave him advice ahead of him becoming The Bachelor in season 25.

We really need the quarantine crew there to support Matt during his journey. @TylerJCameron3 @hannahbrown #Bachelor — Kenzie 👑 (@M_king94) January 5, 2021

What happened between Hannah and Matt?

Matt made digs at Hannah after she asked Tyler to go on a date

Although they are now close, Matt publicly called her out after her season.

She asked Tyler out after things didn’t work out between her and Jed, which is the contestant she had initially chose over Tyler.

He posted several Instagram stories which said: “Man, she better be buying” amongst other indirect comments thought to be aimed at Hannah.

As reported by Cosmopolitan, they later grew close, with Hannah warning James in a notebook before he went on the show, saying:

Just make sure she likes me and she’s OK with me being your BFF.

