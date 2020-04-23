Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Since its release on Friday, April 17th, Too Hot to Handle became an instant hit with Netflix viewers.

The dating series follows a similar format to Love Island – sunny destination, hot singles, luxury villa – but with a slight twist as contestants can’t have any sexual contact during their stay in the retreat. No kissing, no sex, nothing.

And one of the major rulebreakers has become Aussie hottie Harry Jowsey who broke the rules more than anybody else on the show.

Some would blame it on his young age. So, how old is Harry?

Harry Jowsey: Age

The Netflix star was born on May 24th, 1997 in Yeppoon, Australia, and will turn 23 in 2020.

Harry is a Gemini and if you know people with the same zodiac sign, they come across as sociable, talkative, attractive and love getting attention. Yes, Harry was definitely in the spotlight for breaking the rules with Francesca all the time…

According to Sun Signs, those born on May 24th are also very serious and devoted when it comes to relationships.

Famous people born on May 24th include the music legend Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley’s wife Priscilla Presley.

Harry’s age compared to fellow cast members

Harry is one of the younger cast members on Too Hot to Handle. For instance, Kori, Madison, Lydia and Haley are all in their early twenties just like Harry.

Older than Harry is David who is 28 years old, while Matthew is 30 years old.

