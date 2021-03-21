Who is Harry from TOWIE's ex-boyfriend? ITV star's past relationships explored!











Harry Derbridge is best known for starring on ITVBe series TOWIE. He was previously in a relationship with Bobby. So, who is his ex?

As the 28th season of The Only Way is Essex gets underway, some shocking revelations are dropped, including Harry texting his ex-boyfriend.

He reveals on Sunday’s episode that he was texting his ex while in a relationship with co-star and former partner Bobby Norris.

So, who is Harry from TOWIE’s ex-boyfriend? We already know that Bobby is his official ex, but let’s find out about his past relationships.

Who is Harry Derbridge?

Harry is a 26-year-old reality TV personality on TOWIE.

He is also a make-up artist who is the co-founder and CEO of beauty brand Celebrity Brushes, which are cruelty and vegan free.

The lover of “funky clothes” – as written in his Instagram bio – co-owns the business with his current fiance.

Harry also bought a dog called Zeus with his partner earlier this year!

…what will Bobby have to say when he comes face to face with Harry on Sunday? 👀 #TOWIE 9pm, Sunday on @ITVBe pic.twitter.com/pGtkDnInbm — Only Way is Essex (@OnlyWayIsEssex) March 18, 2021

Who is Harry Derbridge’s ex-boyfriend?

Rhys Alan Smith

Harry dated Rhys back in 2013, but it is not definite whether this is the last person he was in a relationship with before Bobby.

However, it is likely because Bobby and Harry dated in 2014, a year later.

Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins had suggested to Bobby that Harry may have met up with his ex boyfriend during a previous holiday to Tenerife.

Technically speaking, Bobby Norris is Harry’s most recent ex boyfriend.

Bobby reportedly broke up with Harry in Marbella, after he revealed that he had cheated on him by sleeping with his ex-boyfriend.

But during Sunday’s episode, Harry said he was texting his ex, but that he never “physically went and slept with him behind Bobby’s back”.

Wait am I missing something?! Didn’t Harry and Bobby have a conversation last season and hash things out? #TOWIE — Phoebe; (@AmaPhoebe_) March 14, 2021

Who is Harry Derbridge’s current partner?

Dean Rowland

Harry and his fiance Dean got engaged in 2019.

They both gave each other sparkly rings in the process, and announced the news on Harry’s Instagram after throwing a secret engagement party.

Dean had actually organised the party as a surprise, before asking him to marry him during the event!

The proposal took place in front of their friends and family, including TOWIE co-stars Frankie Sims and Harry Lee.

