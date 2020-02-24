Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The winter series of Love Island 2020 have officially finished now after last night’s (February 23rd) live finale from Cape Town, South Africa.

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp were crowned the winners of the ITV2 show and took the grand prize of £50,000. Paige and Finn decided to split the prize, explaining that they would use it to buy a flat in Manchester.

They both proved they’ve spent six weeks in the villa to find love as Paige declared she wanted to walk out of the villa with Finn next to her.

But has any of the previous winners sneaked away with the whole sum without sharing with their other half? Let’s find out.

Has anyone ever kept the money on Love Island?

No, nobody has ever kept the whole prize of £50,000 on Love Island.

In 2015, Max Morley and Jess Hayes split the cash after declaring they were in the villa for love. Too bad they split only six weeks after leaving the villa.

Similarly, 2016 winners Cara De La Hoyde and Nathan Massey also split the money. In 2017, Kem Cetinay shared half of the prize with Amber Davies.

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer took £25,000 each in 2018, and so did 2019 winners Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

Can anyone ever keep the money on Love Island?

Technically, yes they can keep the money if they want to. Whoever gets the envelope with the cash in it, can walk away with all the money.

But then they would have missed the whole point of going to Love Island to find love, right?

Plus, if anyone keeps the whole cash, they’d become the most-hated person in the UK. Love Island fans are famous for their immediate reactions on Twitter.

The Islanders get to split the money anyway, so it’s always a win-win situation in terms of the money and finding their other half.

ITV can introduce new voting rules

ITV could definitely spice things up if they introduce new rules. For example, the public can be given more control and vote to choose who keeps the money.

They can choose either to give the £50k prize to one of the Islanders or split the prize half-half.

Viewers can also opt to split the cash between the winners and runners-up of the respective series.

