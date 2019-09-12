Have Ovie and India split? Kieran Gibbs cheat rumours have been addressed!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The most popular contestant of Love Island 2019 was to professional basketball player Ovie Soko.

Handsome, hilarious and 6 ft 7, Ovie shouldn’t have had any issue in attracting a potential girlfriend but he didn’t have the smoothest journey on Love Island.

Things went downhill with Ovie and Anna Vakili. Luckily India Reynolds then entered the villa and Ovie was swept off his feet.

However, outside of the villa, it’s never a smooth ride for any ITV2 couple with rumours constantly swirling about whether they have split up.

On Wednesday, September 11th rumours speculating that India had cheated on Ovie with professional footballer Kieran Gibbs started to circulate on Twitter. Since then, however, India and Ovie have addressed the issue – here’s everything you need to know!

What were the Kieran Gibbs rumours?

According to the Twittersphere rumours, India had a smooch with an ex of hers, pro-footballer Kerian Gibbs.

Kieran has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and used to play for Arsenal. In 2019 he plays for West Bromwich Albion.

It’s safe to say that India is bound to get a lot of male attention with her good looks and she even attracted another Islander while her and Ovie were in the Love Island villa.

After Jordan Hames tried to proclaim his love for India, Ovie said to The Sun: “When you’re really interested in a woman I would hope you would see all the good things in her so if other people saw show interest too I dunno I almost expect it. India’s a very beautiful lady and I see a lot of positive. I know I’m not the only the one who sees that.”

If India did cheat on Ovie with her ex then it’s safe to say there’s a long line of ladies who’d want to date the basketball pro!

What was the reaction on Twitter?

Of course, the people of Twitter won’t just stop at rumours and gossiping and it looks like they’re hoping for a positive outcome from all this cheating business.

Many Love Island – particularly Ovie – fans have taken to their keyboards to suggest what Ovie should do next.

One Twitter user went as far as saying: “Arsene Wenger selling Kieran Gibbs to West Brom just so he can be less serious about his footy and hook up with India so that Ovie and India can break up to ensure Ovie gets the best girl out there.”

Others are hoping that this means Amber Gill and Ovie will now get together and although that may have seemed like a long shot, Amber liked a Tweet that read: “Is it too soon to start standing Amber and Ovie together?”.

It seems as though the universe wants Amber and Ovie together after all pic.twitter.com/oAiq3hRECF — Yes, I can hear you Clem Fandango. (@wokestofscrolls) September 11, 2019

India’s agent silences the rumours

Fortunately, the day after the rumours, India’s agent spoke to the media to silence the rumours about her cheating.

India’s rep has publicly voiced the following statement:

There is no truth in this (cheating rumour) whatsoever and Ovie and India are still very much together and happy.

So have Ovie and India broken up?

No!

The pair met on Love Island series 5 and Ovie confirmed that the pair were boyfriend and girlfriend at the TV Choice Awards.

As it stands, they’re moving forward with their relationship and huge modelling careers, with Ovie’s clothing line on Asos set to be announced in mid-October.

Another source told the Mail Online:

She (India) attended his birthday party with her family. She’s in love with Ovie and would never hurt him. She’s shocked and hurt at the claims’, while a representative for the reality beauty firmly denied the claims.

CATCH UP WITH LOVE ISLAND ON THE ITV HUB.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE