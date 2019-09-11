Have Ovie and India split? Twitter fuels cheat rumours with pro-footballer Kieran Gibbs!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The most popular contestant of Love Island 2019 had to be basketball player Ovie Soko.

Handsome, hilarious and 6 ft 7, Ovie shouldn’t have had any issue in attracting a potential girlfriend but he didn’t have the smoothest journey on Love Island.

Things went downhill with Ovie and Anna Vakili. Luckily India Reynolds then entered the villa and Ovie was swept off his feet. However, it looks like six weeks after Love Island came to an end it’s all over for yet another couple.

It may not have been a straight-forward break up, though, as rumours circulate on Twitter.

Let’s take a look at whether Ovie and India have split. And how is pro-footballer Kieran Gibbs involved?

Have Ovie and India broken up?

By the looks of Twitter, yes! Ovie and India look to have split as of September 11th 2019.

The pair met on Love Island series 5 and Ovie confirmed that the pair were boyfriend and girlfriend at the TV Choice Awards.

However, one video shows Ovie looking very keen to get across that they’re an item while India doesn’t seem so forthcoming.

Perhaps the signs were there already…

Why did they split?

Anyone who’s seen their Twitter feed around September 11th would probably have seen that a lot of people are saying that India cheated on Ovie, but of course, no one can take Tweets as fact.

We’re unsure where the rumours have come from that India cheated on Ovie but a tonne of people online are adamant that it happened.

India is said to have kissed an ex at a party and therefore ended their Love Island romance.

So India kissed her ex? Ovie is back in the free market? Ladies enjoy. — Sash (@sashhdevi) September 10, 2019

Who does Twitter say India cheated with?

According to the Twittersphere, India had a smooch with an ex of hers, pro-footballer Kerian Gibbs.

Kieran has over 400,000 followers on Instagram and used to play for Arsenal. In 2019 he plays for West Bromwich Albion.

It’s safe to say that India is bound to get a lot of male attention with her good looks and she even attracted another Islander while her and Ovie were in the Love Island villa.

After Jordan Hames tried to proclaim his love for India, Ovie said to The Sun: “When you’re really interested in a woman I would hope you would see all the good things in her so if other people saw show interest too I dunno I almost expect it. India’s a very beautiful lady and I see a lot of positive. I know I’m not the only the one who sees that.”

If India did cheat on Ovie with her ex then it’s safe to say there’s a long line of ladies who’d want to date the basketball pro!

What else are people saying on Twitter?

Of course, the people of Twitter won’t just stop at rumours and gossiping and it looks like they’re hoping for a positive outcome from all this cheating business.

Many Love Island – particularly Ovie – fans have taken to their keyboards to suggest what Ovie should do next.

One Twitter user went as far as saying: “Arsene Wenger selling Kieran Gibbs to West Brom just so he can be less serious about his footy and hook up with India so that Ovie and India can break up to ensure Ovie gets the best girl out there.”

Others are hoping that this means Amber Gill and Ovie will now get together and although that may have seemed like a long shot, Amber liked a Tweet that read: “Is it too soon to start stanning Amber and Ovie together?”.

It seems as though the universe wants Amber and Ovie together after all pic.twitter.com/oAiq3hRECF — Yes, I can hear you Clem Fandango. (@wokestofscrolls) September 11, 2019

CATCH UP WITH LOVE ISLAND ON THE ITV HUB.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE