Here’s how to nab those fancy gold glasses in Love Is Blind











Love is Blind is back for Season 2 and Netflix have recently uploaded the final five episodes before the grand finale and fans have been loving it. Most elements of the show have been the same as Season 1 – the pods, process and quick engagements – and, those extra fancy gold glasses.

Fans noticed the metallic glasses in Season 1 and have been seeing them even more in Season 2. They have been used in the pods, living quarters, dates and apartments and we are here to tell you how you can grab some for yourself.

Love Is Blind. Picture: Netflix Press Pack

Where you can get the glasses

The prop department are clear fans of the medieval vibe glasses and they have already been featured on almost every single episode.

There are a variety of places you can buy the glasses from online and all for a variety of prices, depending on the quality and where you’re buying from.

We did some digging and found the best, low price – high price products we could find, check it out:

Threshold Stainless Steel Glasses – target.com – $7

Welinks Stainless Steel Wine Glasses – amazon.com – $22.99

Vanlink Champagne Cups – walmart.com – $25.29

Backyard Bum Premium Solid Stainless Steel Wine Glass – amazon.com – $25.99

Gusto Nostro Stainless Steel Wine Glasses – amazon.com – $31.99

Why aren't they allowed to have normal cups, mugs, and glasses on Love is Blind? A lady poured coffee into a gold wine glass. I need answers! #LoveIsBlind — Johanna Heilman (@JohannaHeilman) February 12, 2022

Fans are obsessed with the glasses

Twitter has been going crazy over the boujie glasses and fans couldn’t stop talking about them. One person had a sarcastic dig at reality TV and said,

The Love Is Blind opaque metal wine glasses solve an essential reality tv problem: you gotta get everyone drunk but you can’t have anything in the shot that gives away how non-chronologically things are stitched together into a final product Twitter

Another said,

Y’all, why do they make them drink out of these metal wine glasses every episode?! They sponsoring the show or something lol #LoveIsBlind Twitter

Even journalist Danielle Grossman had some thoughts on the products and tweeted,

The product placement for these gold wine glasses is unreal. They’re in every scene…and you know what we’re talking about it and I did indeed Googled where they are from. Twitter

The #LoveIsBlind cast drowning in gold wine glasses: pic.twitter.com/PxHUNpxdnB — Gay Bachelor Himbo 🌹 (@BGaytion) February 19, 2022

The latest five episodes

Netflix finally uploaded the following five episodes of the series on the 18th of February. The next five show the couples as they try to navigate the influential and highly important two weeks before the wedding.

We get to see the girls find their perfect wedding dresses as well as the bachelor and bachelorette parties and meet the parents. In terms of drama, let’s just say there isn’t a shortage.

Some couples manage to succeed but others end up not just calling off the wedding but calling off the relationship completely.

You can watch the next five episodes on Netflix now and the Finale will be released on the 25th of February.

